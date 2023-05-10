trending:

House

Santos calls arraignment, legal challenges experience ‘for a book or something like that’

by Jared Gans - 05/10/23 4:27 PM ET
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Santos pleaded not guilty to charges alleging a financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) said being arraigned on Wednesday was an experience potentially for writing a book or “something that like.”

Santos, who was talking to reporters after he pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges during his arraignment, said he tried to “keep my composure” as he sat in a federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y.

The freshman congressman has been charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House. 

“This has been an experience, you know, for a book or something like that,” he said outside the courthouse. 

The charges came after months of Santos facing intense scrutiny over the numerous false statements he has made about his personal, professional and educational background. Attention turned to Santos’ finances before the charges were filed. 

Officials allege that Santos misrepresented his finances to the public, campaign donors and government agencies. Most of the charges he is facing stem from allegations that he directed an individual to tell potential donors that their donations would be used for buying advertisements, but they were instead used for personal expenses like designer clothes and paying personal debts, according to the indictment.

Santos has faced calls to resign from many Democrats and some Republicans, including a few from his own state. 

Despite Santos’s hint that he might eventually write a book about his experience, an effort is underway in Congress to prevent him from making money from his fabrications if he is ultimately convicted. 

A group of New York GOP House members introduced legislation in March that would prohibit Santos from profiting from his false statements if he is convicted of financial or campaign finance fraud crimes. The bill does not specifically name Santos and would apply to all House members, but the authors said they drafted it to be directed at Santos. 

Santos reportedly offered to co-sponsor the bill after it was introduced, telling NBC News that it is a “good bill” that is focused on “good governance.” He is not listed as a co-sponsor on the public version of the bill though.

The New York lawmaker told reporters on Wednesday that he would not resign from office and planned to continue in his bid to seek reelection in 2024. He called the investigation a “witch hunt” but said he would “comply” with the process. 

“I’m going to take care of clearing in my name, and I look forward to doing that,” Santos said.

