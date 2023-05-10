McCarthy blocks Tlaib’s event marking ‘catastrophe’ of Israel’s establishment

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) blocked an event that Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) planned to hold on Wednesday to mark the “catastrophe” of Israel’s establishment.

Tlaib had planned an event at the Capitol to mark Nakba Day, which recognizes the “catastrophe” of Israel’s creation as a country in 1948. After the event was scheduled, McCarthy tweeted on Tuesday that it was canceled and he would hold a bipartisan discussion in honor of the 75th anniversary of the creation of the relationship between the United States and Israel instead.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the event was called “Nakba 75 & The Palestinian People” and was set to be held in a 400-seat auditorium in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center. Nakba loosely translates to catastrophe in English.

McCarthy told The Washington Free Beacon that he stepped in to cancel the event to back Israel’s “right to self-determination and self-defense.”

“It’s wrong for members of Congress to traffic in anti-Semitic tropes about Israel,” McCarthy said. “As long as I’m Speaker, we are going to support Israel’s right to self-determination and self-defense, unequivocally and in a bipartisan fashion.”

The event was reportedly set to include groups that oppose Israel and support the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, which calls for economic actions to be taken against Israel.

The invitation for the event criticizes “Zionist militias” and the Israel Defense Forces, accusing them of “violently” expelling about three-quarters of all Palestinians from their homes. After Israel won a war that broke out with Arab nations and Palestinians in 1948, many Palestinians either fled their homes or were expelled.

The organizations that were involved in the event include Jewish Voice for Peace Action, Americans for Justice in Palestine Action, U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights and the Virginia Coalition for Human Rights.

Jewish Voice for Peace, an organization that opposes the existence of Israel, states on its website that it is guided by “a vision of justice, equality and freedom for all.” The Anti-Defamation League identifies it as a “radical anti-Israel activist group that advocates for a complete economic, cultural and academic boycott of the state of Israel.”

The Hill has reached out to a spokesperson for Tlaib for comment.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) told reporters that he applauds McCarthy for holding an event on the U.S.-Israel relationship.

“We’ve been such tight allies throughout their existence, and we’ve seen attacks and growing antisemitism even here in Congress, and we’ve been very vocal, speaking out against any antisemitism,” he said. “But I think it’s important that we continue to celebrate share with all of our members why it’s so important that we have this special bond with Israel.”

Scalise said some elements of the Democratic Party have become “vocal” against Israel.

“We’re going to stand out against any kind of antisemitism or any kind of attacks against Israel, and I applaud the speaker for having a briefing that all members are able to come to,” he said.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, criticized McCarthy for canceling Tlaib’s event, telling Jewish Insider that it was “unfortunate.” He noted that the majority party in the body controls office space and therefore can block a group from holding an event, but he believes people should be able to share their ideas freely.

“People should be allowed to congregate, to have discussions, to express their viewpoints and ideas. That’s who we are,” he said.

Aguilar said this does not mean that he agrees with “everything every member in my caucus says or that every sponsored group or organization that comes here says.” He added that he did not know who the official sponsors, speakers and organizations were that were scheduled for the event.