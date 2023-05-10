trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy won’t back Rep. Santos for reelection after indictment

by Jared Gans - 05/10/23 7:39 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/10/23 7:39 PM ET
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) arrives to address reporters following the passage of the Limit, Save, Grow Act in Statuary Hall of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he will not support Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) in his reelection bid after the congressman was charged in a 13-count indictment over alleged financial crimes. 

“No, I’m not going to support him,” McCarthy told CNN’s Manu Raju on Wednesday. 

Raju asked McCarthy if he would try to help defeat Santos, who has said that he plans to still run for reelection in 2024 despite the charges he is facing, in a GOP primary. McCarthy responded that he believes Santos “has a lot going on” and “has other things to focus on in his life” than running for reelection. 

McCarthy’s comments mark the furthest that the Speaker has gone in opposing Santos’s continued service in the House.

He said in February that he would have “difficulty” supporting the embattled freshman congressman after revelations that Santos made a wide range of false statements about his personal, professional and educational background while running for his House seat. 

Santos has been indicted on 13 charges, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House. 

Many Democrats and a handful of Republicans, most of them from Santos’s home state of New York, have called on him to resign in light of the revelations, but Santos has been adamant that he would continue to serve. 

Santos pleaded not guilty to all charges on Wednesday and told reporters that he would work to clear his name. 

McCarthy and other top GOP House leaders have not yet joined those calls for his resignation though. 

“He could go through his time of trial, we’ll find out how the outcome is,” McCarthy told reporters earlier on Wednesday. 

Santos decided to temporarily step aside from his committee assignments in January while the controversy is ongoing to avoid serving as a “distraction.” 

McCarthy said he would call on Santos to resign if an investigation from the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law.

Tags George Santos George Santos indictment Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Manu Raju New York Reelection U.S. House Of Representatives

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump comes out swinging at contentious CNN town hall: Live updates
  2. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  3. Georgia election workers say former Trump lawyer is dodging subpoena
  4. Progressive committee calls for Supreme Court subpoenas after Feinstein’s ...
  5. McConnell breaks with Tuberville over blanket hold on military nominees
  6. Tucker Carlson tweet announcing new Twitter show tops 100 million views 
  7. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  8. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  9. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  10. Ex-DC officer rips CNN for Trump town hall: He ‘tried to get me killed’
  11. Former Trump press secretary says harassment was ‘really bad’
  12. Schumer seeks to drive wedge in GOP: McCarthy was ‘lone holdout’ on default
  13. George Santos and life in deceptive times
  14. Tuberville’s office seeks to clarify his remarks on white nationalists in the ...
  15. Kremlin slams Poland for changing name of Russian city Kaliningrad
  16. GOP leaders make last-minute changes to border bill after floor delay
  17. Timing of Santos indictment does Republicans no favors
  18. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video