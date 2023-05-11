trending:

Kildee says cancer is ‘gone’

by Lauren Sforza - 05/11/23 8:29 AM ET
Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 24, 2020, on the extension of federal unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) announced Wednesday that his cancer is “gone” after undergoing surgery for it last month.

“I had a successful surgery to remove the cancer. The good news is—it’s gone. And I won’t need any further treatment, just continued monitoring over the next several years,” he said in a Wednesday statement.

“Particularly grateful that we caught the cancer so early and I was able to have it taken out,” he added.

The Michigan Democrat was diagnosed in March with squamous cell carcinoma, which he described as a “serious but curable form of cancer” at the time. His office said Kildee had surgery to remove the cancer on April 17 and took time to recover at his home.

“It’s going to take a little bit longer for me to get back to 100 percent. But here I am, back in the office and going to work. Not a full schedule yet, but I’ll get there pretty soon,” he said.

Kildee is not the only lawmaker to undergo treatment for cancer in recent months. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) announced last December he was diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma, which he also called a “a serious but curable form of cancer.” He said he was “midway through” his cancer treatments in February.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) also revealed in February that he had undergone surgery to remove gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors that he was diagnosed with last summer.

