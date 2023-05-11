trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Congresswoman wants marijuana plants displayed at US Botanic Garden

by Julia Mueller - 05/11/23 3:41 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/11/23 3:41 PM ET
Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.)
Annabelle Gordon
Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) and members of the Congressional Black Caucus discuss the Washington D.C., Disapproval Resolution on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), who represents Washington, D.C., in the House of Representatives, wants marijuana plants to be featured in the U.S. Botanic Garden.

“As this country moves towards legalizing cannabis, I asked the Botanic Garden to display marijuana plants for the first time, esp[ecially] given its impact on the economy,” Norton said in a tweet. She added that this ask follows an earlier request for the garden to display hemp, which she’s “pleased it now does.”   

In a letter to the Botanic Garden’s executive director, Susan Pell, Norton noted that the House has passed a number of bills in recent years that would have legalized the drug. 

“As individual states and the country as a whole are moving toward the legalization of marijuana, having a display with male and female marijuana plants would be a historic opportunity to highlight the impact of marijuana on American society and, especially, the American economy,” Norton said in a press release about the letter.

Recreational marijuana use is now legalized in nearly half of the U.S. states and in D.C. Voters in Maryland and Missouri approved recreational marijuana during last year’s midterms, while voters in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota shot the move down.

In the letter to the Botanic Garden, Norton requested a response in writing by May 24.

Tags Botanic Garden cannabis Eleanor Holmes Norton Eleanor Holmes Norton Marijuana U.S. Botanic Garden U.S. House Of Representatives Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  2. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  3. GOP senator says he won’t support Trump in 2024: ‘Where do I begin?’
  4. House Republicans pass border bill limiting asylum protections
  5. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  6. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  7. Five takeaways from Trump’s CNN town hall
  8. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  9. El Niño’s arrival is imminent and there’s a 90% chance it lasts all ...
  10. E. Jean Carroll’s attorney says she may sue Trump again over CNN town hall ...
  11. Trump appeals E. Jean Carroll verdict
  12. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  13. McConnell faces heavy pressure from right on debt ceiling
  14. FDA updates blood donation policy to include gay, bisexual men
  15. Debt default would increase housing payments by 22 percent: Zillow
  16. Trump snaps at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘You’re a nasty person’
  17. Jeffries: Trump default comments complicate debt talks
  18. Senate seeks long shot solution with Title 42 deadline on deck
Load more

Video

See all Video