McCarthy’s chief of staff retiring

Dan Meyer, the chief of staff to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), will be retiring from his role next month after four years in the position.

McCarthy’s office announced Meyer’s retirement in a release on Friday, praising him for his work in the House and in the private and public sectors. The release states that Meyer previously served as assistant to the president for legislative affairs and chief of staff to former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.)

He is the first person in modern history to serve as chief of staff to two separate speakers.

“Every Member of Congress, much less a member of the House leadership, understands how important it is to have great staff and more importantly, to have someone to manage that staff,” McCarthy said. “It has been a testament to Dan’s management and leadership skills that he has helmed the offices of two different Speakers of the House, and just like my good friend Speaker Gingrich, I am personally grateful for all of Dan’s work for me, our staff, this institution, and for our great nation.”

The release states that Meyer will continue to work in McCarthy’s office through early June to help with the transition.

Machalagh Carr, who has served as McCarthy’s general counsel, will succeed Meyer as chief of staff. The release states Carr is a “trusted and strategic counselor with a dozen years of experience” in the House.

McCarthy also announced that John Leganski and Natalie Joyce will serve as deputy chief of staff and Deputy General Counsel Kim Hamm will serve as general counsel.

He said Mark Bednar will serve as communications head overseeing media relations and communications strategy and Caleb Smith will lead the office’s communications for content and digital strategy.

These changes come after Matt Sparks, who was in charge of the office’s communications for more than six years, left last month.