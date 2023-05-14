trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Donalds blames Biden for ‘leading nation to default’

by Stephen Neukam - 05/14/23 9:38 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/14/23 9:38 AM ET
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) is seen during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) argued on Sunday that President Biden is “leading our nation into default” as Republicans in the White House negotiate over raising the debt ceiling.

“If Joe Biden brings nothing to the table, if all he does is sit there with his hands in his pockets and not understanding what he has done and actually negotiate, then he is the one leading our nation into default,” Donalds said on “Fox News Sunday.” “It’s a very sad thing to see.”

Donalds’s comments come as the president and House Republicans are at loggerheads over a deal to raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. can no longer pay its bills. It is a deadline that could come as soon as June 1, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Republicans have insisted that Democrats commit to spending cuts before agreeing to raise the debt ceiling. House Republicans narrowly passed a bill earlier this month that would slash spending and raise the borrowing limit.

But the White House has said it will not negotiate on spending cuts, instead saying lawmakers should pass a “clean” debt ceiling hike with no strings attached. Republicans have said such a move would continue reckless spending habits by the federal government.

“You’re going to have to curtail spending,” Donalds said on Sunday. “Joe Biden wants to spend $7 trillion. That’s his budget.”

As the looming deadline to raise the debt ceiling approaches, Biden, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other congressional leaders met at the White House last week. A meeting between the two men scheduled for the end of last week was pushed to this week.

Tags Byron Donalds Byron Donalds Debt limit Janet Yellen Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy President Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  2. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  3. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  4. Reality finally comes for California’s reparations plan
  5. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  6. Democrats signal growing frustration with globalization
  7. The Memo: How CNN gave Trump his best campaign moment so far
  8. Judge blocks Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  9. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  10. Kentucky’s bitter GOP governor primary comes to a head
  11. Fed hikes and default fears: Here’s what could be next for the housing market
  12. The fallout from CNN’s Trump town hall
  13. Debt ceiling fight holds reminders of 2011 — except maybe worse
  14. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  15. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  16. NC governor vetoes abortion restrictions
  17. Cardona confirms student loan payments will resume this year: ‘The emergency ...
  18. Former Trump probe prosecutor invokes the Fifth at deposition 
Load more

Video

See all Video