Donalds blames Biden for ‘leading nation to default’

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) argued on Sunday that President Biden is “leading our nation into default” as Republicans in the White House negotiate over raising the debt ceiling.

“If Joe Biden brings nothing to the table, if all he does is sit there with his hands in his pockets and not understanding what he has done and actually negotiate, then he is the one leading our nation into default,” Donalds said on “Fox News Sunday.” “It’s a very sad thing to see.”

Donalds’s comments come as the president and House Republicans are at loggerheads over a deal to raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. can no longer pay its bills. It is a deadline that could come as soon as June 1, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Republicans have insisted that Democrats commit to spending cuts before agreeing to raise the debt ceiling. House Republicans narrowly passed a bill earlier this month that would slash spending and raise the borrowing limit.

But the White House has said it will not negotiate on spending cuts, instead saying lawmakers should pass a “clean” debt ceiling hike with no strings attached. Republicans have said such a move would continue reckless spending habits by the federal government.

“You’re going to have to curtail spending,” Donalds said on Sunday. “Joe Biden wants to spend $7 trillion. That’s his budget.”

As the looming deadline to raise the debt ceiling approaches, Biden, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other congressional leaders met at the White House last week. A meeting between the two men scheduled for the end of last week was pushed to this week.