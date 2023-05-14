trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCaul ‘optimistic’ US won’t default on bills

by Lauren Sforza - 05/14/23 10:09 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/14/23 10:09 AM ET
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas)
Greg Nash
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) arrives for an organizational meeting for the 118th session of Congress on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said on Sunday that he does not believe the United States will default on its bills, noting that the nation’s adversaries would “love” to see the country default.

McCaul said he agreed with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, who said last week that defaulting on the debt would “only reinforce that thought and embolden China and increase risk to the United States.” McCaul added on Sunday that he is “optimistic” the U.S. will not default on its bills with the deadline to raise the debt ceiling as early as June 1.

“Our adversaries look at this very closely. They look at when we’re divided. … I think they would love nothing more, particularly China, to see us default in our full faith and credit under the Constitution,” McCaul told Jonathan Karl on ABC’s “This Week.” “I think defaulting is not the right path to go down.”

“And I agree with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs that our adversaries are looking at this, and we have to be very careful what we do. I’m optimistic we will get to a place where we can avoid that situation,” he added.

McCaul also said that defaulting would be “catastrophic” and noted that the Republicans have laid out a plan to avoid it. He said that President Biden now has to come back with a plan to avoid the default.

“I think we were reasonable,” he said. “We’re willing to raise the debt ceiling, but we want meaningful spending cuts and capping spending … at 2022 levels.”

Tags debt ceiling showdown Joe Biden Mark Milley Mark Milley Michael McCaul Michael McCaul President Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  2. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  3. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  4. Democrats signal growing frustration with globalization
  5. Reality finally comes for California’s reparations plan
  6. Kentucky’s bitter GOP governor primary comes to a head
  7. The Memo: How CNN gave Trump his best campaign moment so far
  8. Judge blocks Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  9. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  10. The fallout from CNN’s Trump town hall
  11. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  12. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  13. Fed hikes and default fears: Here’s what could be next for the housing market
  14. Debt ceiling fight holds reminders of 2011 — except maybe worse
  15. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  16. Donalds blames Biden for ‘leading our nation into default’
  17. Hurd says decision on 2024 White House bid will come ‘very soon’
  18. Cardona confirms student loan payments will resume this year: ‘The emergency ...
Load more

Video

See all Video