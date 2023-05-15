trending:

Connolly staffers attacked in district office by baseball bat-wielding assailant

by Mychael Schnell - 05/15/23 1:54 PM ET
Two staffers for Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) were hospitalized Monday after a person armed with a baseball bat entered the congressman’s district office and committed “an act of violence.”

Connolly, who represents Virginia’s 11th Congressional District, said the assailant asked for him before attacking his staffers. The staffers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the person who entered the office is in police custody, according to a statement from Connolly’s office.

“This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff. The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Connolly said in a statement.

“Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need. We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response. I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day,” he added.

The congressman’s statement continued, “The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating.”

DEVELOPING.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

