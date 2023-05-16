trending:

House

Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing whistleblower

by Lauren Sforza - 05/16/23 11:56 AM ET
FILE - House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 8, 2023, in Washington. Facing growing pressure to show progress in their investigations, House Republicans this week plan to detail what they say are concerning new findings about President Joe Biden's family and their finances. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
A bipartisan organization is calling for an investigation into Rep. James Comer’s (R-Ky.) comments about a missing whistleblower connected to the House GOP’s ongoing investigation of President Biden and his family. 

“The House Republican Conference is on notice that a key member of their slim majority has likely engaged in criminal activity and may well soon be a convicted felon,” the group wrote in the letter. “Not only has the Republican leadership failed to oust known fabulist George Santos, it appears that they are now mimicking his behavior. We write to you regarding that conduct.”

The organization, Facts First USA, sent a letter to U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves asking him to investigate Comer, who the group says is likely lying about having an informant related to the GOP investigation into the Biden family. The group said that if he is lying, he could be in violation of federal law.

“Representative James Comer recently revealed that the ‘informant’ he is relying on for his unsubstantiated allegations against President Biden cannot be located,” the group wrote. “In truth, there is a strong possibility that the ‘informant’ that Representative Comer has been speaking about does not exist. This would explain why Representative Comer never produces the evidence he says demonstrates criminal conduct on the part of the Biden family.”

Punchbowl News first reported the letter.

The group is responding to remarks Comer made Sunday on the Fox News show “Sunday Morning Futures,” when he said House Republicans “unfortunately” can’t “track down the informant” they say they were communicating with about their investigation.

“We’re hopeful that the informant is still there,” Comer said. “The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible. And all we’re asking the FBI with respect to the Form 1023 is, what did you do to investigate this allegation? And they send us back a very patronizing letter, basically saying, just trust us and don’t worry about it.”

