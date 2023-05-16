GOP Rep. Buck: ‘Biden has some mental challenges at this point’

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) said on Tuesday that President Biden has ‘mental challenges,’ citing what he’s seen from the president on television.

The congressman argued during an interview on CNN that Biden and former President Trump are equally qualified to run for president in 2024, citing challenges on both sides.

“I think that Joe Biden has some mental challenges at this point,” he said. “I think that Donald Trump has some ethical challenges at this point.”

Buck said that there are “things I have observed on TV” that led him to conclude Biden had “mental challenges,” but said he has not “interacted with the president that much.”

“I would not, if I had a perfect world, they would not be my Democrat candidate or Republican candidate running against each other,” he added.

Biden, who launched his reelection campaign last month, has faced questions over his age and whether he is up for a full campaign season and four more years in office.

Republicans have increasingly been attacking Biden for his age. Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said last month that Biden likely wouldn’t make it until 86 years old and that a vote for him is a vote for Vice President Harris.