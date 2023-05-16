trending:

House

California Democrat moves to force vote on Santos expulsion

by Mychael Schnell - 05/16/23 3:07 PM ET
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) moved to force a vote on a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Tuesday, upping the pressure on House Republicans to take action against the GOP lawmaker who was indicted on 13 federal charges last week.

Garcia — who introduced the resolution to expel Santos in February — called the measure to the floor as a privileged resolution on Tuesday, forcing Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to act on the resolution within two legislative days.

McCarthy can either call a motion to table or refer the resolution to the Ethics Committee — both of which would require a simple majority vote — or bring the expulsion resolution to the floor, which needs two-third support to pass.

It is unlikely that a vote to expel Santos would pass. But, if it comes to the floor, Garcia is aiming to force Republicans to take a public position on whether Santos, who has drawn significant scrutiny amid questions about his biography and finances, should remain in Congress.

The move from Garcia comes nearly one week after Santos was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. He pleaded not guilty.

“George Santos is a fraud and a liar, and he needs to be expelled by the House,” Garcia said in a statement. “News that federal prosecutors are filing 13 criminal charges against George Santos should have been the final straw for Kevin McCarthy, but he refuses to act.”

“Republicans now have a chance to demonstrate to Americans that an admitted criminal should not serve in the House of Representatives,” he added.

DEVELOPING.

