trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Bipartisan lawmakers eye blocking pay for members of Congress if US defaults, government shuts down

by Stephen Neukam - 05/18/23 11:01 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/18/23 11:01 AM ET
Spanberger
AP/Alex Brandon
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., speaks before President Joe Biden talks about prescription drug costs at the Daniel Technology Center of Germanna Community College – Culpeper Campus, Feb. 10, 2022, in Culpeper, Va.

A bipartisan duo of House lawmakers unveiled a bill that would block members of Congress from being paid if the U.S. defaults, as Washington continues high-profile talks over raising the debt ceiling.

Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) introduced the bill, the “No Pay for Congress During Default or Shutdown Act,” on Thursday, as the U.S. faces a national debt default if it is unable to lift its borrowing limit.

The deadline for such a move is looming, with the Treasury Department saying the country would be unable to pay its bills as soon as June 1. Now, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and the White House are locked in negotiations over raising the debt ceiling and national spending.

“If Congress can’t fulfill basic obligations tied to the strength and security of our country, lawmakers should not be rewarded with our salaries until we do our jobs,” Spanberger said in a statement.

Fitzpatrick said their legislation was a “no-brainer.”

“Members of Congress promise to fight for their constituents in Washington, and should not be paid a taxpayer-funded salary if they cannot deliver on that promise,” the Pennsylvania Republican said in a statement.

Experts have warned that a U.S. default would be disastrous for both the national economy and international markets. Republicans have demanded that the White House and Democrats commit to spending cuts before raising the debt ceiling. The White House has previously insisted on Congress passing a “clean” debt ceiling.

While initial conversations seemed to yield little results, conversations advanced this week after President Biden tapped two senior advisers to negotiate a debt ceiling deal with McCarthy.

Tags Abigail Spanberger Abigail Spanberger Brian Fitzpatrick Brian Fitzpatrick debt ceiling house Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene says she feels ‘threatened’ by Bowman after Capitol steps encounter
  2. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  3. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  4. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  5. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  6. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  7. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  8. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  9. Louisiana congressman manhandles activist during press conference: ‘You’re ...
  10. Supreme Court hands Twitter, Google wins in internet liability cases
  11. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  12. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  13. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  14. Teacher arrested for threatening students after finding swastikas in classroom
  15. Watch live: FBI whistleblowers testify before House ...
  16. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  17. The Supreme Court may soon reverse a core legal tenet
  18. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
Load more

Video

See all Video