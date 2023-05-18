trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Louisiana congressman manhandles activist during press conference: ‘You’re out’

by Joseph Choi - 05/18/23 12:54 PM ET
by Joseph Choi - 05/18/23 12:54 PM ET

Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins (R) physically pushed back an activist approaching a press conference in front of the Capitol on Wednesday. The man was attempting to ask Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) questions as he walked toward the podium.

In a video posted online and shared with The Hill, Higgins can be seen grabbing the man’s arms and pushing him back several yards, nearly lifting him off the ground.

The man, Jake Burdett, was at the Capitol on Wednesday with the Maryland Progressive Healthcare Coalition to show support for the reintroduction of the Medicare for All Act alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).

Kristy Fogle, founder of the Maryland Progressive Healthcare Coalition, told The Hill that her group saw the press conference being held in front of the Capitol, and Burdett said he was interested in asking Boebert a “tough question” when she was at the podium.

Fogle said that, from her perspective, several men who were at the press conference blocked Burdett from approaching. In a video provided to The Hill, Burdett can be heard questioning Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who was speaking at the podium, on his affiliation with far-right white supremacist Nick Fuentes, as well as political ads that featured Gosar’s family denouncing the congressman.

In the video taken by Burdett, Higgins can be heard telling him, “I’m a congressman. I’ll make you a deal. Listen, let this man talk, and then I’ll come talk to you privately.”

“All I’m asking you to do is just peacefully stand by with your camera, and I promise you — look at me — I’ll come talk to you straight-up and answer all your questions,” Higgins continued.

In a second video, Burdett approaches the press conference as Boebert is at the podium, questioning her about her recently filed divorce and her restaurant. At this point, several men, including Higgins, begin ushering Burdett away before he walks behind the podium.

After getting close to Boebert, Higgins is heard saying to Burdett, “Nope. You’re out, you’re out,” and begins to push him further and further away from the conference.

“Aren’t you a congressperson touching me?” Burdett asked Higgins, to which Higgins replied, “Yes sir. Yes sir, I am.”

Higgins can then be heard repeatedly saying, “stand by” and “calm down.”

“Rep. Higgins, who I didn’t realize this was him at the time, he grabbed him, pushed him and continued to push him backwards,” Fogle said. “ I honestly didn’t realize that was a representative. I thought that was a bodyguard, the way that he was acting.”

After the incident, U.S. Capitol Police came and interviewed Burdett, according to Fogle, while Higgins returned to the press conference.

In a statement to The Hill, U.S. Capitol Police said, “We are aware of this situation, interviewing the people who were involved, and reviewing the available video.”

Higgins’s and Boebert’s offices did not immediately respond when asked for comment by The Hill.

Tags Bernie Sanders Clay Higgins Paul Gosar Pramila Jayapal

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene says she feels ‘threatened’ by Bowman after Capitol steps encounter
  2. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  3. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  4. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  5. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  6. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  7. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  8. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  9. Louisiana congressman manhandles activist during press conference: ‘You’re ...
  10. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  11. Supreme Court hands Twitter, Google wins in internet liability cases
  12. The Supreme Court may soon reverse a core legal tenet
  13. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  14. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  15. Teacher arrested for threatening students after finding swastikas in classroom
  16. Watch live: FBI whistleblowers testify before House ...
  17. Biden expected to withdraw controversial judicial nominee
  18. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
Load more

Video

See all Video