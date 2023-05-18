Two Republicans vote against police-related resolution they sponsored because of last-minute amendment

Reps. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) on Thursday voted against a law enforcement resolution they sponsored over objections to an amendment that was added at the last minute.

The resolution called for expressing support for local law enforcement officers and condemning attempts to defund or dismantle police agencies. The chamber voted on the measure during National Police Week.

The House ultimately approved the measure in a 301-119-3 vote. The vote split Democrats: 87 supported it, 117 opposed it and three voted present. Only two Republicans voted against the resolution: Buck and Biggs, two of the four sponsors of the measure.

After the vote, both Republicans said they ultimately opposed the measure because of federalism concerns related to an amendment that was approved by the chamber at the last minute.

Shortly before the vote on the resolution, the chamber approved an amendment — proposed by Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.), another sponsor of the measure — that included non-binding language that said local law enforcement officers “should have certain rights to ensure a fair administration of justice” during investigations into officers accused of misconduct.

It also included non-binding language encouraging states to “adopt a ‘Bill of Rights’ for local law enforcement personnel for protections related to investigation and prosecution arising from conduct during official performance of duties” and says that calls for defunding, disbanding, dismantling or abolishing the police “should be condemned and rule of law should be strictly maintained.”

The chamber approved the amendment in a 268-156 vote. Buck and Biggs were among the 10 Republicans who opposed the addition, while 146 Democrats voted “no” and 62 supported it.

In a video posted on Twitter Thursday, Biggs argued that the amendment “federalizes… certain aspects of local police enforcement.”

“Now, people say ‘oh Andy, it’s only a resolution,’ but the point of it is the federal government should not be getting into the policies and procedures of local law enforcement unless there’s some kind of violation of the 14th Amendment or other civil rights that the state’s not tending to,” he added.

Biggs said he and Buck voted “no” because they “don’t think that the federal government should be stepping into local police enforcement.”

He said he supports “the men and women in our local law enforcement and our state law enforcement,” but added, “one of the ways I think best that we can thank you is us letting you and your local communities govern yourselves without the heavy hand of the federal government.”

Buck’s office told The Hill that the congressman was opposed to the amendment added to the resolution.

“Congressman Buck believes that the amendment violates federalism standards and is contrary to where the Republican Party should be,” the office said.

The resolution specifically says Congress “recognizes and appreciates the dedication and devotion demonstrated by the men and women of local law enforcement who keep our communities safe” and that Congress “condemns calls to defund, disband, dismantle, or abolish the police.”