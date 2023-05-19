trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Swalwell says former NFL player threatened to execute him

by Julia Shapero - 05/19/23 12:44 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/19/23 12:44 PM ET

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) said Wednesday that a former NFL player threatened him with execution on Twitter.

“Who is this guy threatening to execute me? And how does he have so many followers?” Swalwell asked on Twitter, posting a direct message from an account that appears to belong to former San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars fullback Bruce Miller.

The message read, “Almost time!!! Would you rather Guantanamo or just execution,” followed by several laughing emojis and ending with “f—– traitor.”

Swalwell said in an update Thursday that the 49ers had reached out to him about the “threat from a former player.”

“As a lifelong member of The Faithful, I appreciate them sharing their concern,” he tweeted, referring to the name for 49ers fans.

Swalwell reported the threat to U.S. Capitol Police, according to CBS News Bay Area. Capitol Police declined to provide additional details.

“For safety reasons, we cannot discuss potential investigations or the security measures that are put into place for protecting Members of Congress,” they said in a statement.

The account that sent the original message responded Thursday, claiming that the message was a “harmless game of ‘would you rather.’”

“I was content with trolling corrupt politicians in my dm’s, but since you want to make a story out of it then that’s what we’ll do,” he tweeted. “That was in no way a threat to you or you family.”

Swalwell has previously said that attacks from Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) inspired death threats against him. 

McCarthy kicked Swalwell off the House Intelligence Committee in January, citing concerns over the California Democrat’s connection to a suspected Chinese spy who worked on his 2014 campaign. Swalwell reportedly cut ties with the Chinese national when the FBI informed him of her identity.

Tags Bruce Miller Eric Swalwell Eric Swalwell Kevin McCarthy National Football League San Francisco 49ers Twitter U.S. Capitol Police

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Georgia prosecutor clears decks for possible Trump charges
  2. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  3. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  4. Frustrated GOP negotiator says debt ceiling talks have paused
  5. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  6. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  7. Anti-Trump Republicans increasingly desperate to shake up race
  8. Khanna reups call for Feinstein to resign after return to Senate: ‘It’s ...
  9. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  10. Miami mayor says DeSantis ‘personal vendetta’ with Disney is costing state
  11. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  12. The Supreme Court may soon reverse a core legal tenet
  13. Tuberville’s white nationalist comments roil military diversity debate
  14. Tim Scott makes 2024 bid official
  15. Swalwell says former NFL player threatened to execute him
  16. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  17. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  18. Bowman rips Greene for ‘reckless,’ ‘dangerous’ remarks about Capitol ...
Load more

Video

See all Video