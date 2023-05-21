trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Moderate GOP lawmaker says there’s ‘wiggle room’ in debt default deadline

by Julia Shapero - 05/21/23 11:32 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/21/23 11:32 AM ET
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) speaks during a business roundtable with Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz and local business owners at the Washington Crossing Inn in Washington Crossing, Pa., on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Moderate Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.) said on Sunday that he sees “wiggle room” in the proposed June 1 deadline to raise the debt ceiling and prevent default.

“The June 1 date was probably, according to Secretary [Janet] Yellen, the earliest possible date,” Fitzpatrick, who co-chairs the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“A technical default would mean that we don’t have enough cash flow to pay the interest on our debt,” he added. “We do have enough cash flow to do that. We’re gonna start to see the state tax revenues come in about the second week of June, so I think we are okay on that.” 

“We will have time, and I really do think that we should allow leeway and flexibility for the Speaker and the president, who both understand the gravity of this situation, to work this out,” Fitzpatrick said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly warned lawmakers that the U.S. could default on its debt as early as June 1.

With less than two weeks before the so-called x-date, negotiations between President Biden and Republicans broke down on Friday but then quickly resumed. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) accused the White House of “moving backwards,” while Biden called on Republicans to “move from their extreme positions.”  

The two are set to talk on the phone on Sunday, as Biden returns from the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Japan.

Fitzpatrick noted that while lawmakers should “assume” that the default deadline is June 1, he added, “I think the math tells us that there is a little bit of wiggle room.”

“It’s incredibly time sensitive,” Fitzpatrick said. “There’s no question about it. The conversations can’t come soon enough.”

Tags Brian Fitzpatrick Brian Fitzpatrick debt ceiling debt limit negotiation default Janet Yellen Janet Yellen Joe Biden Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  2. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  3. Senate Republican: ‘I don’t think Trump can win a general election’
  4. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  5. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  6. What El Niño means for the 2023 hurricane season
  7. 5 potential paths to a fusion energy breakthrough
  8. Five questions for DeSantis as he readies to take on Trump
  9. The one person who could stop DeSantis isn’t Trump
  10. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  11. Khanna reups call for Feinstein to resign after return to Senate: ‘It’s ...
  12. Graham on Durham’s Trump-FBI report: ‘It is done and it’s damning’
  13. Senate Democrat urges McCarthy to put ‘pin back in grenade’ on debt talks
  14. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  15. Florida Republican spars with Chuck Todd over Trump stance on debt ceiling
  16. Swalwell says former NFL player threatened to execute him
  17. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  18. These areas of the US at ‘elevated’ risk of blackouts this summer
Load more

Video

See all Video