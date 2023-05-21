trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy says Biden call on debt limit ‘productive,’ leaders to meet Monday

by Julia Mueller - 05/21/23 12:59 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/21/23 12:59 PM ET
President Joe Biden walks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as he departs following the annual St. Patrick’s Day luncheon on Capitol Hill on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford/Washington Post/Getty Images)

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on Sunday that a call he had with President Biden about the debt limit and looming default earlier in the day was “productive” and that the pair will meet in-person on Monday upon the president’s return from Japan.

“I believe it was a productive phone call,” McCarthy told reporters, noting that Biden had spoken to him from Air Force One.

The White House had arranged the call in an effort to reignite talks as Biden heads back to Washington from the Group of Seven (G7) summit. He cut his international trip short early to return to the U.S. for the talks.

The White House said in a readout after the call that staff-level talks will reconvene on Sunday evening before McCarthy and Biden meet on Monday. McCarthy indicated Reps. Garret Graves (R-La.) and Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) would be part of those negotiations. 

Asked whether he’s more hopeful of an agreement after his call with the president, McCarthy said, “Look, from a perspective, our teams are talking today and we’re setting [up] to have a meeting tomorrow. That’s better than it was earlier, so, yes.”

Negotiations between Biden and McCarthy and their teams have grown tense as the country braces for the potential of defaulting on its trillions of dollars of debts, which economists predict would wreck havoc on the financial market.

The White House has spent months pushing for a clean debt limit increase without parameters but McCarthy and GOP lawmakers are pushing for spending cuts as part of a deal. Biden and McCarthy huddled earlier this month with other congressional leaders after the Treasury warned the U.S. could default as soon as June 1.

“Look, we’re 11 days out. We’ve got to be able to solve this problem,” McCarthy told reporters. “We have to spend less than we spent last year.”

In an appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” earlier Sunday, McCarthy indicated that Biden was caving to pressure from the more progressive-wing of the Democratic Party. In his remarks to reporters at the Capitol later, McCarthy expressed great respect for the White House team negotiating on Biden’s behalf.

In a tweet, McCarthy indicated that his position “has not changed” when it comes to a deal that includes spending cuts.

“My position has not changed. Washington cannot continue to spend money we do not have at the expense of children and grandchildren,” McCarthy tweeted.

As lawmakers and the White House work against the clock to avoid what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned could be catastrophic economic consequences of a default, Biden said on Sunday that he thinks he has the authority to use a clause in the 14th Amendment to unilaterally address the debt ceiling, making his strongest remarks yet on that matter.

“All four congressional leaders agree with me that … default is not — let me say it again — default is not an option,” Biden said at a press conference in Hiroshima ahead of his call with McCarthy, adding that he expects the leaders “to live up to that commitment.””

“America has never defaulted — never defaulted on our debt, and it never will,” Biden said.

Updated 1:43 p.m.

Tags debt Debt limit default Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy President Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  2. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  3. Cruz says Biden position on using 14th Amendment is ‘legally frivolous’
  4. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  5. Florida Republican spars with Chuck Todd over Trump stance on debt ceiling
  6. What El Niño means for the 2023 hurricane season
  7. Senate Republican: ‘I don’t think Trump can win a general election’
  8. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  9. Cruz blames Democrats for ‘wild spending binge’ despite Trump increases
  10. McCarthy says Biden call on debt limit ‘productive,’ leaders to meet Monday
  11. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  12. Black conservatives want Tim Scott to ditch ‘colorblind’ messaging with ...
  13. 5 potential paths to a fusion energy breakthrough
  14. The one person who could stop DeSantis isn’t Trump
  15. Five questions for DeSantis as he readies to take on Trump
  16. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  17. Sanders dismisses McCarthy remarks blaming him for breakdown in debt talks
  18. Graham on Durham’s Trump-FBI report: ‘It is done and it’s damning’
Load more

Video

See all Video