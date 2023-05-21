Nunes says Durham report shows ‘total collapse of the justice system’

Former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said on Sunday that the recently released report from special counsel John Durham on the FBI investigation into former President Trump’s ties to Russia shows the “total collapse of the justice system.”

“This is a really sad day for America, because what it represents is the total collapse of the justice system,” Nunes, a former chair of the House Intelligence Committee who now serves as CEO of Trump Media, said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“The Durham report reads like the tombstone for the justice system,” he added. “And it would say something simple, like, ‘Here lies the justice system, the Justice Department, and we knew there was criminality, and we couldn’t do anything about it.’”

“That’s really what the Durham report says,” Nunes continued. “There’s a lot of great information in there, but nothing has been done.”

The 305-page report, which was released on Monday, concluded that authorities did not have sufficient information to open an investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, describing the probe as “seriously deficient.”

Durham criticized the FBI for failing to corroborate the Steele Dossier, which contained salacious allegations about then-candidate Trump’s ties to Russia, and for later using the dossier to secure a warrant to spy on former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

The report also noted the FBI’s failure to provide the Trump campaign with a defensive briefing prior to the investigation.

“There were clear opportunities to have avoided the mistakes and to have prevented the damage resulting from their embrace of seriously flawed information that they failed to analyze and assess properly,” Durham said in the report.

Durham’s report has further fueled Republican allegations that law enforcement and intelligence agencies have become “weaponized” against political enemies. The special counsel has been invited to speak before the House Judiciary Committee’s government weaponization subcommittee later this month.

As House Intelligence chairman, Nunes got into hot water after he told reporters following a visit to the Trump White House in 2017 that he had reviewed “intelligence reports” that indicated members of Trump’s 2016 campaign had been swept up in foreign surveillance by U.S. spy agencies. The revelation led to an investigation of Nunes by the House Ethics Committee.

Nunes resigned from Congress to become CEO of Trump Media in January 2022.