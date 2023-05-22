Bowman says he will ‘stay as far away’ from Greene as possible

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) says he will “stay as far away…as possible” from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after a contentious exchange between the two stemming from an encounter outside the Capitol last week.

“My next move is to stay as far away from her as possible,” Bowman said of Greene in an interview with New York Magazine.

Greene said she felt “threatened” after an argument last week with the congressman, comments that Bowman criticized as “reckless” and “dangerous,” arguing Greene’s remarks evoked racist tropes.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) backed up Bowman, arguing “this is the kind of dangerous rhetoric that led to Emmett Till’s death.”

The encounter occurred after Bowman joined a handful of progressive lawmakers who heckled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) as he talked to reporters last week. The New York progressive also engaged in a spirited debate over presidential contenders earlier this year with fellow Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) outside the Capitol.

“You’re just seeing Jamaal Bowman authentically be himself. The black male educator, husband and father of three, trying to work with others to change the world, you know?” Bowman told New York Magazine.

“I like talking to people, I like debating people. I like learning from people. And I think it’s through the process of dialogue and debate, in learning, that we build a better country and better world.”

Greene last week also accused Bowman of leading a “mob” when she went to New York to protest the indictment of former President Trump, and said she feared for her life.

She said Bowman shouted “at the top of his lungs,” cursed at her and called her a white supremacist, which she compared to “calling a person of color the N-word.”

In response last week, Bowman said such comments were typical of white supremacists.

“Unfortunately, white supremacists, historically, this is what they do. They try to dehumanize Black people, Black skin and the Black humanity so that they can be more likely to be targeted for harm,” Bowman said.