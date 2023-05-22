trending:

House

Loudermilk asks MPD, National Archives for Jan. 6 materials

by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/22/23 5:59 PM ET
Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) leaves a closed-door House Republican conference meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) has requested additional information about security on Jan. 6 from the National Archives and D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Loudermilk, the chairman of the House Administration Committee subcommittee on oversight, said in a statement Monday the goal of the letters was to obtain information he believes the panel has not yet obtained when it comes to matters of law enforcement as well as “gaps” on what was shared by the Select Committee that investigated Jan. 6.

In a letter to MPD Chief Robert Contee, Loudermilk requested a list of all MPD officers at the Capitol complex the day of the attack and whether they were in plain clothes or in uniform. He requested all recordings of radio communications, all body camera footage, and all MPD electronic surveillance recordings, as well as any intelligence they had in the weeks leading up to the 2021 attack.  

Loudermilk also requested an inventory of all material the Archives possesses from the Select Committee and an inventory of any material given to that panel by another congressional committee, the White House, other agencies or individuals.  

“As the subcommittee continues reviewing the security failures leading up to and on January 6th, we’ve determined that we may not possess all relevant information and documentation that is pertinent to our investigation,” Loudermilk said in a statement.

Loudermilk gave Archives and MPD until May 30 and May 31, respectively, to produce the requested materials.  

The Hill has reached out to the Archives and MPD for comment.

