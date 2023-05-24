trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition

by Mike Lillis - 05/24/23 4:47 PM ET
by Mike Lillis - 05/24/23 4:47 PM ET

Every House Democrat has endorsed the discharge petition to force a vote on legislation to hike the debt ceiling and prevent a default, party leaders announced Wednesday.

The signatures of the last final holdouts — Reps. Jared Golden (D-Maine) and Ed Case (D-Hawaii) — puts the total number at 213, meaning Democratic leaders still need to find five Republicans if the petition is to be successful.

“It takes a handful of members of the GOP to say, ‘Enough,’” Rep. Katherine Clark (Mass.), the Democratic whip, told reporters in the Capitol. 

That’s a heavy lift, since it would require GOP lawmakers to buck the wishes of Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is in tense negotiations with the White House over a debt-ceiling package and is opposed to a vote on the “clean” debt-limit hike preferred by Democrats. 

The procedural gambit is a long-shot: Only two discharge petitions have been successful in the last two decades. Still, Democratic leaders are hoping their party’s unanimity on the document will pressure moderate Republicans to sign on, particularly if the talks between President Biden and McCarthy don’t yield fruit and the threat of default is imminent. 

“We’re five signatures away,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar (Calif.), chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. “So for our Republican colleagues who give interviews and go back home and talk about how they want to work together, and talk about how they’re not extreme like Marjorie Taylor Greene, and how she doesn’t speak for them — this is their opportunity.” 

Some moderate Republicans have already floated a willingness to join Democrats on a discharge petition if Congress inches too close to a federal default with no resolution in sight. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), a co-chair of the centrist Problem Solvers Caucus, said earlier in the year that he might do so — “if that’s necessary.” 

Since then, however, House Republicans have passed a debt-ceiling proposal of their own, which would extend the government’s borrowing authority by $1.5 trillion and reduce deficit spending by roughly $4.8 trillion over the next decade. 

It’s that proposal that McCarthy has taken into the negotiations as an opening bid, and Fitzpatrick more recently has thrown cold water on the idea of endorsing the Democrats’ discharge petition. 

 “We’re not even close to anything like that,” Fitzpatrick said last week. “We already created a framework and the Senate hasn’t acted. So the House can’t take Step 3 until at least Step 1 is passed. So the discharge petition is off the table.”

Updated 5:19 p.m.

Tags Brian Fitzpatrick Ed Case Jared Golden Joe Biden Katherine Clark Kevin McCarthy Marjorie Taylor Greene Pete Aguilar

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  2. How to watch DeSantis’s 2024 announcement
  3. White House seizes on Gaetz ‘hostage’ remark on debt ceiling
  4. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  5. Battle rages in Texas between AG Paxton and GOP-controlled House
  6. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  7. Here are some possible debt ceiling escape hatches for McCarthy, Biden
  8. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  9. McCarthy on debt ceiling talks: We’re at ‘this breaking point’ but have ...
  10. Greene says ‘no one is concerned’ about debt default in Republican ...
  11. GOP voters flocking to Trump aren’t hungering for good vibes
  12. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  13. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  14. Durham Report: The FBI is as bad as you feared, maybe worse
  15. Gaetz says most in GOP ‘don’t feel like we should negotiate with our ...
  16. Newsom knocks Target CEO for pulling LGBTQ merchandise from stores
  17. The most popular college majors aren’t the highest-paying – these degrees ...
  18. READ: Transcript of Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem
Load more

Video

See all Video