trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Rep. Dingell cancels trip to officiate wedding in Italy for possible debt vote

by Jared Gans - 05/26/23 9:32 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/26/23 9:32 PM ET
Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., listens to a discussion at the Library of Congress in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) canceled a planned trip to officiate a wedding in Italy to remain available for a possible vote to raise the debt ceiling in the coming days. 

Dingell said Friday in an interview with The Hill on NewsNation that the situation where Congress even needs to vote to raise the debt ceiling for the country to avoid a potential default shows irresponsibility on the part of the members. 

“I also think it’s irresponsible that we are in this situation right now where we are, that I had to cancel going to Italy for the wedding that I was supposed to officiate at,” Dingell said. “Because … our job, all of our job is to get these kinds of things done. We cannot default.”

“The impact that it’d have on working men and women across this country for years to come is unacceptable.” 

Her remarks come as lawmakers and the White House try to reach a deal to raise the debt limit. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday updated the department’s “X-date” projection, telling lawmakers that a default could happen as soon as June 5 — instead of the original June 1 prediction — giving negotiators a few additional days to reach an agreement. 

Dingell said she would not automatically commit to supporting any deal that the White House and Republican lawmakers reach but would look into what is in the proposal and how it would affect her constituents. She said she expects most lawmakers will do the same. 

The Michigan Democrat added that she will explain her reasoning after she decides whether to support the agreement. 

“I am not a rubber stamp. I wasn’t sent to Congress to be a rubber stamp,” Dingell said, echoing remarks House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y. made a day before. “I need to read that bill know what’s in it and how it’s going to impact the people in my district.”

Jeffries warned on Thursday that the members of the Democratic Caucus would not automatically get behind any deal that President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) make. 

“It’s a miscalculation to assume that simply any agreement that House Republicans are able to reach will, by definition, trigger a sufficient number of Democratic votes — if that agreement undermines our values,” Jeffries told reporters.

Tags Debbie Dingell Debbie Dingell debt ceiling Debt limit default Hakeem Jeffries NewsNation The Hill

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  2. White House, GOP getting ‘very close’ to budget and debt limit deal
  3. Arizona Gov. Hobbs says predecessor misappropriated $50M
  4. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  5. DeSantis says he would push to repeal Trump criminal justice reform if elected
  6. J.D. Vance says Target ‘decided to wage war’ on customers with Pride Month ...
  7. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  8. Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ...
  9. GOP conservatives fume over possible debt ceiling compromises
  10. GOP debt ceiling negotiator: ‘Hell no!’ to dropping work requirements demand
  11. Why the Wagner boss is saying Russia could lose the war
  12. Embattled Texas AG calls for protests at Saturday impeachment vote
  13. Fifth House Democrat calls on Feinstein to resign
  14. Kavanaugh joins Supreme Court liberals in disagreeing with new wetlands test
  15. Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad
  16. Larry Elder rails against Trump’s ability to attract swing voters ahead of ...
  17. Yellen says US will run out of money by June 5 if debt ceiling not raised
  18. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
Load more

Video

See all Video