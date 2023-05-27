trending:

Rep. McHenry: ‘Big, thorny issues remain’ in debt ceiling talks

by Mike Lillis - 05/27/23 6:28 PM ET
Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), a lead GOP negotiator in the debt-ceiling talks, said Saturday evening that major differences remain as the sides race to shore up a deal to prevent a government default.

The impasse reached a point that President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) were scheduled to hold a phone call in an effort to iron out the last stubborn disagreements in hopes of pushing a deal through Congress before the June 5 default deadline. 

“Day over day, we’re either hours or days away. Big, thorny issues remain. Some that the president and the Speaker have to resolve at that level,” McHenry told reporters just outside the Speaker’s office in the Capitol. 

The sides have appeared, on several occasions in recent days, to be on the cusp of an agreement, only to have it fall apart as leaders in both parties — who are facing intense pressure from their respective bases to hold the line — have dug in, forcing the talks to continue. 

McHenry said the sticking points Saturday evening revolved around government spending levels and work requirements for social benefit programs — two issues that have dogged the negotiations throughout the process. 

“There is a major disagreement between the two parties: Republicans want to cut spending — that’s what we’ve offered with our approach to raising the debt ceiling — [and] we want work requirements for able-bodied folks to get back in the workforce. 

“Those things are big issues, and there’s no way to sort of gloss that over,” he added.

McHenry said the stalemate is entrenched enough that only the president and the Speaker can break the dam. 

“Most of the issues that remain, they need to resolve,” he said.

