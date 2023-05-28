trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy on debt deal: Jeffries says there’s ‘not one thing in the bill for Democrats’

by Lauren Sforza - 05/28/23 9:47 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/28/23 9:47 AM ET
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Tierney L. Cross
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks to reporters concerning the debt ceiling negotiations on the steps of the Capitol, Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Sunday that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told him that Democrats don’t see “one thing” in the debt ceiling deal in their favor, as lawmakers on both sides blasted the framework of an agreement reached late the night before.

“Right now the Democrats are very upset,” McCarthy told anchor Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday.” “But one thing Hakeem told me: there’s nothing in the bill for them. There’s not one thing in the bill for Democrats.”

He noted that while some Democrats are upset the tentative agreement reached, he believes both parties can work together to get it passed.

“But every time that there is an agreement and negotiation between the president and Congress, both parties when they have an agreement come together and vote for the bill because both of them talk about it,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy and President Biden came to an  agreement in principle late Saturday to cap spending and raise the debt ceiling to avoid a national default on trillions of dollars in debt. With the bill’s text set to be released Sunday, it faces an uphill battle in Congress as both Democrats and Republicans have voiced criticism about the deal reached.

McCarthy said he expects the House to vote on the bill as soon as Wednesday before it heads to the Senate. While Republicans hold a slim majority in the House, the legislation may be held up if enough House Democrats and conservative GOP members oppose the bill.

Jeffries had warned last week that the Democratic caucus would not automatically approve a deal between McCarthy and the White House if the agreement “undermines our values.”

“It’s a miscalculation to assume that simply any agreement that House Republicans are able to reach will, by definition, trigger a sufficient number of Democratic votes — if that agreement undermines our values,” he said last week.

–Updated at 11:25 a.m.

Tags debt ceiling showdown Hakeem Jeffries Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy President Joe Biden Shannon Bream

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy on debt deal: Jeffries says there’s ‘not one thing in the bill for ...
  2. Conservative House Republicans knock debt ceiling deal 
  3. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  4. Here’s what’s in the deal to raise the debt ceiling
  5. Five high-profile Trump supporters who’ve switched to Ron DeSantis
  6. Biden, McCarthy reach debt ceiling deal to avoid default
  7. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
  8. Consumers fight back, with some success, against brands gone woke
  9. J.D. Vance says Target ‘decided to wage war’ on customers with Pride Month ...
  10. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  11. Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad
  12. These billionaires have more money than the US Treasury right now
  13. DeSantis says he would push to repeal Trump criminal justice reform if elected
  14. Senate Democrat urges McCarthy to put ‘pin back in grenade’ on debt talks
  15. GOP rep: Work requirements for social benefit programs ‘are not mean’
  16. State Farm no longer offering home insurance in California
  17. Florida’s anti-LGBT laws are unwarranted and un-American
  18. Republicans exhale after Mastriano passes on Pennsylvania Senate bid
Load more

Video

See all Video