House

Jeffries cagey on Democratic support for debt ceiling deal

by Lauren Sforza - 05/28/23 11:06 AM ET
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 to introduce a social security bill.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Sunday sidestepped questions on Democratic support for the spending and debt ceiling agreement reached by House Republicans and President Biden, saying his colleagues need to review the text of the agreement and be briefed by the White House.

“I do expect that there will be Democratic support, once we have the ability to actually be fully briefed by the White House,” Jeffries told CBS’s Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation.”

“But I’m not going to predict what those numbers may ultimately look like. We have to go through a process consistent with respecting every single member of the House of Representatives and their ability to fully understand the resolution that has been raised,” he added.

Despite dodging questions on the number of Democrats who may oppose the bill, Jeffries said he can guarantee the nation will avoid a default.

Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced late Saturday that they came to an agreement in principle to cap spending and raise the debt ceiling to avoid a potential national default. Both Democrats and some conservative Republicans have voiced criticisms to the bill, prompting concerns that it could be held up before the June 5 deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to avoid a national default.

The text of the bill is expected to be released Sunday afternoon, and the House is set to hold a vote on it as soon as Wednesday, according to McCarthy.

Jeffries said on Sunday that he is looking forward to reading the text and being briefed by the White House on the contents of the agreement.

“With the House Democratic Caucus, we’ll be able to have a robust discussion, but let me say this, President Biden has delivered a result that avoids a catastrophic default that prevents us from our economy crashing and stops the extreme MAGA Republicans from triggering a job killing recession, which as we’ve seen over the last week or two increasingly seemed to have been a position that they were taking for political reasons,” he said.

