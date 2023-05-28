trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy: ‘Not at all’ concerned about losing Speakership amid conservative backlash to debt limit deal

by Mychael Schnell - 05/28/23 1:30 PM ET
by Mychael Schnell - 05/28/23 1:30 PM ET
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe Biden and McCarthy reached an "agreement in principle" to resolve the looming debt crisis on Saturday, May 27, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., a key Republican in the debt limit negotiations and chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, back right, and Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., McCarthy's top mediator in the debt limit talks, left, look on. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe Biden and McCarthy reached an “agreement in principle” to resolve the looming debt crisis on Saturday, May 27, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., a key Republican in the debt limit negotiations and chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, back right, and Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., McCarthy’s top mediator in the debt limit talks, left, look on. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday said he is “not at all” concerned about losing his leadership position as conservative lawmakers voice concerns with the debt limit deal struck between him and President Biden.

“Not at all, not at all,” McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol when asked if he is worried he could face a vote on ousting him as Speaker.

He also brushed off a question about conservative backlash to the deal within his party.

“I’m not sure who you’re talking to because we did a conference call with our conference and over 95 percent were overwhelmingly excited about what they see,” McCarthy said. “They’re getting the text today.”

“Look, in every single negotiation when it comes to debt ceiling and others you get both sides of the party voting to pass the bills and I expect the same thing to happen,” he added.

Biden and McCarthy announced an agreement in principle Saturday night to raise the debt limit after days of negotiations between deputies appointed by both leaders. The deal raises the debt limit for two years, places spending caps on federal spending, freezes nondefense spending for 2024 and implements some changes to work requirements for social benefit programs, among other provisions.

Some conservative lawmakers, however, are already lashing out at the deal and vowing to vote against it once it hits the floor.

“This ‘deal’ is insanity,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, wrote on Twitter. “A $4T debt ceiling increase with virtually no cuts is not what we agreed to. Not gonna vote to bankrupt our country. The American people deserve better.”

“I listened to Speaker McCarthy earlier tonight outline the deal with President Biden and I am appalled by the debt ceiling surrender. The bottom line is that the U.S. will have $35 trillion of debt in January, 2025,” Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) tweeted. “That is completely unacceptable.”

The conservative unease with the agreement is raising the question of if McCarthy will soon face a vote to oust him as Speaker. During the drawn-out Speakership election in January, McCarthy agreed to lower the threshold to force a vote on ousting the Speaker — known as the motion to vacate the chair — from five members to just one.

During negotiations over the debt limit, however, some McCarthy holdouts from the Speaker’s race swatted down a potential motion to vacate.

“Literally nobody except the press is talking about removing McCarthy right now,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), for example, wrote on Twitter last week.

–Updated at 1:51 p.m.

Tags Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Ralph Norman

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  2. Biden, McCarthy face potential revolt over debt ceiling deal
  3. Graham blasts defense spending in debt ceiling deal as ‘a joke’
  4. Chip Roy blasts Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal as ‘turd-sandwich’ 
  5. McCarthy on debt deal: Jeffries says there’s ‘not one thing in the bill for ...
  6. Five high-profile Trump supporters who’ve switched to Ron DeSantis
  7. Liz Cheney delivers commencement address at alma mater amid questions about ...
  8. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
  9. Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court justices are ‘in a fact-free zone as well as ...
  10. Here’s what’s in the deal to raise the debt ceiling
  11. Conservative House Republicans knock debt ceiling deal 
  12. Biden, McCarthy reach debt ceiling deal to avoid default
  13. J.D. Vance says Target ‘decided to wage war’ on customers with Pride Month ...
  14. Key Democrats pan Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal
  15. Consumers fight back, with some success, against brands gone woke
  16. DeSantis says he would push to repeal Trump criminal justice reform if elected
  17. 5 takeaways: Biden, McCarthy strike deal to raise debt limit
  18. These billionaires have more money than the US Treasury right now
Load more

Video

See all Video