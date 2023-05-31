Live coverage: Debt limit deal hangs on bipartisan backing in House
Debate over the debt ceiling deal moves to the full House on Wednesday, with Republican leadership aiming to ensure the package that Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) finalized with President Biden over the weekend will pass.
The bill requires a simple majority in the House.
The measure cleared a key procedural hurdle Tuesday evening, when it passed out of the Rules Committee on a 7-6 vote.
With Republican rules requiring a 72-hour reading period for a bill, voting will not begin in the House until Wednesday evening. Only a handful of days remaining until the nation hits the X date on which it could default, June 5.
Follow along here all day for the latest news.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.