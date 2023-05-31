trending:

House

Live coverage: Debt limit deal hangs on bipartisan backing in House

by TheHill.com - 05/31/23 10:07 AM ET
Debate over the debt ceiling deal moves to the full House on Wednesday, with Republican leadership aiming to ensure the package that Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) finalized with President Biden over the weekend will pass.

The bill requires a simple majority in the House.

The measure cleared a key procedural hurdle Tuesday evening, when it passed out of the Rules Committee on a 7-6 vote.

With Republican rules requiring a 72-hour reading period for a bill, voting will not begin in the House until Wednesday evening. Only a handful of days remaining until the nation hits the X date on which it could default, June 5.

Follow along here all day for the latest news.

