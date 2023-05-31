Clyburn prays for ‘swift justice’ in ‘senseless murder’ of 14-year-old Black boy falsely accused of shoplifting

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) is condemning the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Black boy by a convenience store clerk in Columbia, S.C.

In a statement this week, Clyburn said he is praying for “swift justice” for Cyrus Carmack-Belton, who was shot in the back after a convenience store owner falsely accused him of shoplifting on Sunday night.

“I’m horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless murder of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton in Columbia this weekend,” Clyburn said. “His family and loved ones should be celebrating his recent eighth grade graduation from Summit Parkway Middle School. Instead, they are mourning this unimaginable loss. My prayers are with them and the entire community during this devastating time.”

Store owner Rick Chow, 58, was charged Monday with Carmack-Belton’s killing and was in custody as of Tuesday. According to authorities, Chow believed Carmack-Belton had stolen four water bottles from his Shell station after he and Chow’s son had an argument.

Chow and his son chased after Carmack-Belton, who fell as they neared an apartment complex. But as Carmack-Belton got back up, Chow’s son claimed that he saw the boy had a gun, and Chow proceeded to shoot Carmack-Belton in the back.

Carmack-Belton was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The wound from the bullet caused hemorrhaging and major damage to the boy’s heart, according to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

Though authorities later recovered a gun next to Carmack-Belton’s body, the sheriff said there was no evidence the teen ever pointed the weapon at Chow or his son. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott also said there was no evidence the teenager stole anything.

Carmack-Belton’s death led to protests outside Chow’s store. On Monday, several people broke into it and took items off the shelves. Carmack-Belton’s name was also spray-painted on the store walls. Signs taped to the store read: “No child deserves to die over water.”

“This tragedy should have never happened,” Clyburn said. “The criminalization of Black men and boys and the historic trend of painting them as aggressors have time and again led to deadly and heartbreaking circumstances. Cyrus Carmack-Belton has since been declared innocent, but his supposed crime of shoplifting a bottle of water should not have cost him his life.”