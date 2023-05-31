trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy says Biden ‘walled off’ all but 11 percent of budget for cuts

by Julia Shapero - 05/31/23 2:42 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/31/23 2:42 PM ET
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) addresses reporters as he returns to the Capitol following an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 as the House will vote later on the Fiscal Responsibility Act which would raise the debt ceiling.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday that President Biden “walled off” all but 11 percent of the federal budget for spending cuts in their debt ceiling negotiations.

“We only got to look at 11 percent of the budget to find these cuts,” McCarthy said in an interview on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” adding it was “because the president walled off all the others.”

“The majority driver of the budget is mandatory spending. It’s Medicare, Social Security, interest on the debt,” he said. “So you only have 11 percent to look at this budget.”

McCarthy and Biden reached a deal on the debt ceiling Saturday night, which is expected to head to a vote in the House on Wednesday night.

While more than 30 House Republicans have indicated they will not vote for the measure, the Speaker remained optimistic they can “get it done without them.”

“We will get it done overwhelmingly,” McCarthy said. “Look, people have different opinions. … To govern is not easy, but I don’t want to be on the wrong side of history.”

He added he also plans to form a bipartisan commission to examine the entire budget.

“This isn’t the end. This doesn’t solve all the problems,” McCarthy said. “This is the first step.”

Tags debt ceiling debt limit negotiation Fox News Channel Joe Biden Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy mandatory spending spending cuts

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Debt ceiling live updates: McCarthy braces for key test before final vote
  2. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  3. Special counsel subpoenas Trump White House staffers over Krebs firing: report
  4. Democrats put potential headache of passing debt ceiling rule on McCarthy
  5. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  6. Utah Republican announces resignation from Congress
  7. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  8. Fox’s Brit Hume runs to McEnany’s defense: Trump attack ‘immature’ 
  9. ‘No’ votes: These House Republicans say they will vote against debt ceiling ...
  10. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  11. Amazon workers planning walkout at Seattle headquarters
  12. Newsmax host dings Trump on McEnany criticism 
  13. McConnell to face off with conservative opponents on debt ceiling bill
  14. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s voting against debt limit bill
  15. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  16. Greene leaning toward yes on ‘s— sandwich’ debt bill — but she also ...
  17. DeSantis: Trump’s ‘whole family moved to Florida under my governorship’
  18. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
Load more

Video

See all Video