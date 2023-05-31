trending:

House

Republicans and Democrats who bucked party leaders by voting no

by Jared Gans - 05/31/23 10:43 PM ET
The House comfortably passed the bipartisan bill to raise the debt ceiling until January 2025 and make spending cuts in numerous areas with support from both parties. 

The House passed the legislation 314-117, with 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats voting in favor, sending it to the Senate. But 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats defied party leaders and voted against the bill.

Many conservative hardliners have slammed the bill for not going far enough to cut spending, while some progressive Democrats have criticized the legislation for increasing work requirements for programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the spending cuts.

Here are the House Republicans who voted against the bill: 

Rep. Mark Alford (R-Mo.) 

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) 

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) 

Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.) 

Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.) 

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) 

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) 

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) 

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) 

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) 

Rep. John Carter (R-Texas) 

Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) 

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas) 

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) 

Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) 

Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) 

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.) 

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) 

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas) 

Rep. Brad Finstad (R-Minn.) 

Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) 

Rep. Russel Fry (R-S.C.) 

Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho) 

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) 

Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-Texas) 

Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) 

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) 

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) 

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) 

Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) 

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) 

Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) 

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.) 

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) 

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) 

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) 

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) 

Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) 

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) 

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) 

Rep. Morgan Luttrell (R-Texas) 

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) 

Rep. Tracy Mann (R-Kansas) 

Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) 

Rep. Richard McCormick (R-Ga.) 

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) 

Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) 

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) 

Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) 

Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-Texas) 

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) 

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) 

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ga.) 

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) 

Rep. Bill Posey (R-Fla.) 

Rep. John Rose (R-Tenn.) 

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) 

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) 

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) 

Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas) 

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) 

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) 

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) 

Rep. Dale Strong (R-Ala.) 

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) 

Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.) 

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) 

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas) 

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) 

Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas) 

Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) 

Here are the House Democrats who voted against the bill: 

Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.) 

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) 

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) 

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) 

Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) 

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) 

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) 

Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.) 

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) 

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) 

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) 

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.) 

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) 

Rep. Jesus Garcia (D-Ill.) 

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) 

Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) 

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) 

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ill.) 

Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) 

Rep. Val Hoyle (D-Ore.) 

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) 

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) 

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) 

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) 

Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) 

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) 

Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) 

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) 

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) 

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) 

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) 

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-N.Y.) 

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) 

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) 

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) 

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) 

Rep. Robert Scott (D-Va.) 

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) 

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) 

Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.) 

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) 

Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Calif.) 

Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.) 

Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) 

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.)

