trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the security of the Capitol at risk’

by Jared Gans - 06/02/23 4:53 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/02/23 4:53 PM ET
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has changed her position on the public release of the tapes documenting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, warning Friday that their release could “put the security of the Capitol at risk.” 

Greene said in an interview on the right-wing channel Real America’s Voice that releasing the video footage publicly would jeopardize the Capitol’s security and endanger those who were present at the Capitol grounds but did not enter the Capitol nor commit crimes. 

“And this is our real concern with the video tapes. If we released these video tapes just widely for the public — number one, we put the security of the Capitol at risk, because there’s over 1,700 video cameras,” she said. 

“Number two, we also endanger many Americans that were simply standing on the Capitol grounds, maybe never even walked through the Capitol or committed any crimes, but they could have just walked further than where the barrier was simply because the barrier was torn down by the time they got there,” Greene continued. 

She said she is concerned about left-wing groups that would use facial-recognition technology to identify those seen in the videos to “hand them over” to the FBI and Justice Department. She said that some people committed violence and broke the law and should be held accountable but many others did not commit crimes. 

“Sedition Hunters would spend every second of every day analyzing the videos in order to hunt innocent people that just stood on Capitol grounds on J6,” Greene later tweeted

Greene has previously called for the public release of the tapes so “everyone knows what did or didn’t happen.” 

She announced Wednesday that that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) planned to release the tapes to three outlets that would receive “unfettered access.” She said two of the recipients of the tapes would be Just the News founder John Solomon, who interviewed Greene on Friday, and American Greatness senior writer Julie Kelly. 

McCarthy released 44,000 hours of footage to then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson earlier this year, yielding criticism from Democrats who argued that it could put Capitol security procedures at risk and allow Carlson, who has downplayed the violence from the attack, to distort what happened.

Tags Capitol security Jan. 6 insurrection Jan. 6 tapes John Solomon Marjorie Taylor Greene

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  2. Political winners and losers from the debt ceiling drama 
  3. Jordan, GOP ask DOJ to turn over details on FBI’s role in Trump investigation
  4. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  5. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  6. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  7. Trump demands recusal of judge overseeing hush money criminal case
  8. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  9. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  10. Here are the senators who voted against the bill to raise the debt ceiling
  11. Ukraine battles sky-high expectations ahead of counteroffensive
  12. Pentagon bans drag shows on military bases after GOP pressure
  13. GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin sparks laughter with ‘I don’t want ...
  14. DeSantis calls Biden’s fall at Air Force graduation ‘sad’ and ...
  15. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  16. RNC announces criteria to qualify for first 2024 presidential primary debate
  17. NH Republican flips endorsement from Trump to DeSantis, citing criticism of Fox ...
  18. DeSantis shouts down heckler at South Carolina rally
Load more

Video

See all Video