Maxwell Frost slams DeSantis on stage at DC Paramore concert

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on stage at a Paramore concert in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Videos circulating on social media that Frost’s Twitter account retweeted show the freshman congressman saying “f— Ron DeSantis” and “f— fascism.”

“I said what I said,” he later tweeted.

Video also showed Frost singing and dancing on stage with the group, which is known for a wide range of hit songs like “Ain’t It Fun” and “Still Into You.”

“Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS,” Frost tweeted.

Frost also posted a picture of himself with lead singer Hayley Williams from during the show and after, captioning the latter picture “post sweaty workout.”

Williams praised Frost as he came on stage, asking the audience members, “Do you see this? Do you see the future right here?”

Frost, who is 26 years old, became the first Generation Z member of Congress after winning his House race in Florida’s 10th Congressional District in November.

“We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future,” he tweeted after he won.

DeSantis, who announced his run for the GOP nomination for president last week, has been a common target for attacks from liberals who have slammed the governor over several controversial policies he has enacted in Florida.

Frost has previously bashed DeSantis over those policies, accusing him in March of fascism in targeting members of the Black and LGBTQ communities.

“But we have to call it for what it is: He is abusing his power and using the state to target political opponents and political enemies. And there’s a word for that, and it’s fascism, and we have to be honest about it,” he said.