trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Torres to introduce bill requiring disclosure of AI content

by Jared Gans - 06/03/23 2:24 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/03/23 2:24 PM ET
Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) is planning to introduce a bill this coming week that would require any content produced by generative artificial intelligence (AI) to include a disclaimer noting the content’s source. 

The bill, entitled the “AI Disclosure Act of 2023,” would require any output from AI to include the sentence “Disclaimer: this output has been generated by artificial intelligence.” The legislation would task the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) with enforcement. 

Torres said in a statement that AI is the “most revolutionary” technology of the present day but can also be used as a “weapon of disinformation, dislocation, and destruction.” He said one of Congress’ main challenges in the upcoming years will be carefully crafting a framework to regulate the technology and manage its risks. 

“The simplest place to start is disclosure. All generative AI—whether the content it generates is text or images, video or audio—should be required to disclose itself as AI,” Torres said. “Disclosure is by no means a magic bullet but it’s a common-sense starting point to what will surely be a long road to regulation.” 

Axios first reported on the legislation. 

The legislative effort from Torres comes as technology experts and lawmakers are increasingly expressing concerns about a lack of regulation on AI technology. 

Platforms like ChatGPT have received national attention for their abilities to rapidly answer a wide range of questions from users and generate content, but some have urged caution in continuing to develop the technology. 

AI experts and industry leaders signed an open letter earlier this week warning that addressing the risks from AI should have the same priority as avoiding pandemics and nuclear war. 

Elon Musk and other technology experts called for a pause on AI research in March until society can be sure that the benefits outweigh the risks and that the risks are manageable. They said AI is becoming competitive with humans at basic tasks and could be able to “flood our information channels with propaganda and untruths” and replace manual jobs with automated ones. 

A spokesperson for Torres’ office told The Hill that they are hoping the bill’s “nuts and bolts will end up as a starting point” and become part of a larger package. They said they would defer to the FTC for how to best enforce the bill if it becomes law.

Tags AI AI content Artificial Intelligence disclosure Federal Trade Commission Ritchie Torres

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. New evidence in Trump case bolsters two sets of charges
  2. Federal judge rules Tennessee restrictions on drag shows unconstitutional
  3. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  4. McCarthy impresses Senate GOP with surprise wins in debt ceiling battle
  5. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  6. Why Trump’s threats to birthright citizenship spark fear
  7. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  8. Maxwell Frost slams DeSantis on stage at DC Paramore concert
  9. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  10. Hannity says he’s not ‘interested in facilitating or listening’ to ...
  11. Woman arrested in Washington after refusing treatment for tuberculosis for year
  12. US takes ‘countermeasures’ against Russia’s violations of nuclear treaty
  13. ‘Your speech is violence’: the left’s new mantra to justify campus ...
  14. NH Republican flips endorsement from Trump to DeSantis, citing criticism of Fox ...
  15. DeSantis shouts down heckler at South Carolina rally
  16. Costco shoppers shifting away from specific item; CFO says it’s indicator of ...
  17. Political winners and losers from the debt ceiling drama 
  18. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
Load more

Video

See all Video