trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Indiana man charged with felony after allegedly threatening Jim Banks

by Julia Shapero - 06/06/23 1:51 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/06/23 1:51 PM ET
Kevin McCarthy, Jim Banks
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File
FILE – Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., right, speaks as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., listens during a news conference on the House Jan. 6 Committee, on June 9, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Banks, a combative defender of former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, launched a campaign for the U.S. Senate seat from Indiana being given up by fellow Republican Mike Braun.

An Indiana man was charged on Friday after allegedly threatening Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and his family, court documents show.

Aaron Thompson, 33, was charged with harassment and intimidation, a felony offense in the state, after he allegedly left several threatening voicemails with the congressman’s office in early April, according to a probable cause filing.

“Here’s the choice. Your daughters grow up without their dad. Or you grow old without your daughters. How you like that? Let me know what your opinion is. I’ll make the decision,” Thompson allegedly said in an April 11 voicemail.

He also reportedly said in separate voicemails that he hoped Banks would die in a car crash and “get your brains blown out.”

Capitol Police say Thompson told them that he was intoxicated at the time and left the voicemails for Banks because “he disagrees with him politically.”

“The safety of my family is my top priority,” Banks said in a statement. “I’ve been instructed to refer all questions about the ongoing criminal investigation to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.”

Tags Jim Banks Jim Banks

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
  2. Judge grants request for George Santos’s bond sponsors to be unsealed
  3. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  4. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  5. Human Rights Campaign declares national state of emergency for LGBTQ people
  6. Democrats accuse GOP of overstepping authority on Trump probes
  7. Mother fatally shot by neighbor after dispute over playing children, sheriff ...
  8. Texas sheriff calls for charges after DeSantis migrant flights
  9. George Conway: It’d be ‘kind of fitting’ if Trump is jailed for ...
  10. Jim Jordan seeks memo on Smith appointment as Mar-a-Lago probe winds down
  11. Fox News story blasts Trump’s ‘false narratives’ about DeSantis
  12. Attorney for billionaire at center of Clarence Thomas controversy offers to ...
  13. Oath Keepers member pleads guilty to felony in Jan. 6 case
  14. What to do now ahead of student loan pause ending
  15. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
  16. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  17. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
  18. Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for comments on DeSantis, Disney
Load more

Video

See all Video