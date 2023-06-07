trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Gaetz: McCarthy needs to commit to ‘monogamous relationship’ in House battles

by Julia Mueller - 06/07/23 2:34 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/07/23 2:34 PM ET
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) speaks during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 28, 2023.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) says Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) needs to commit to a “monogamous relationship” with his fellow Republicans amid frustration from some conservatives over the debt ceiling deal he struck with President Biden.

“McCarthy has to decide. Who’s his coalition partner going to be? [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries [D-N.Y.] or us?” Gaetz told former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon on “War Room,” appearing with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in an interview that aired Tuesday, the same day the House was thrown into chaos as conservatives bucked leadership.

“We’re going to force him into a monogamous relationship with one or the other. What we’re not gonna do is hang out with him for five months and then watch him go jump in the back seat with Hakeem Jeffries and sell the nation out,” Gaetz said. 

Gaetz was among a group of Republican lawmakers who opposed the deal struck by McCarthy and Biden to raise the debt ceiling.

He was also among the House conservatives who joined Democrats on Tuesday to vote against a rule, blocking several bills from coming to the floor for a vote, a move prompted by upset over the debt limit deal. 

“We are very upset about how the debt limit deal came together. Kevin McCarthy exceeded the authority that he Had been given by the House of Representatives,” Gaetz said in the “War Room” interview. 

“The era of the imperial speakership is OVER!” he argued on Twitter.

Tags debt deal Hakeem Jeffries Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Lauren Boebert Matt Gaetz Matt Gaetz Steve Bannon

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  2. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  3. Pence argues Jan. 6 is disqualifying for Trump as he launches campaign
  4. Christie targets Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: ‘The grift from this family ...
  5. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  6. ‘Laundering thin innuendo’: White House attacks Comer’s credibility ahead ...
  7. Conservatives revolt against GOP leaders on House floor
  8. Chris Licht’s big mistakes
  9. Newsom’s feud with DeSantis turns ugly
  10. Conservatives stun GOP leaders with dramatic mutiny on House floor
  11. Kellyanne Conway: Cornel West's run could tank Biden's reelection prospects
  12. Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
  13. Conservative rebels throw House into limbo
  14. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor faces charges in Jan. 6 riot
  15. First episode of ‘Tucker on Twitter’ nets more than 70 million views 
  16. Biden’s fall puts spotlight on GOP’s attacks over president’s age
  17. Judge grants request for George Santos’s bond sponsors to be unsealed
  18. Murkowski emerges as senator to watch in Labor nomination fight
Load more

Video

See all Video