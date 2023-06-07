trending:

House

Schiff denounces brawl at California school over Pride Month resolution: ‘We will not go back’

by Brooke Migdon - 06/07/23 3:53 PM ET
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks to members of the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Wednesday condemned a protest that turned violent outside a school board meeting in Glendale, Calif., an area in the district he represents.

Schiff denounced the protests — just the latest in a number of recent attacks against the LGBTQ community over Pride Month celebrations — as “horrific.”

“These continued acts of violence and hate towards our LGBTQ community – especially towards students, parents, and teachers – are horrific,” Schiff wrote Wednesday in a post on Twitter. “All of our children deserve to both feel safe and be safe regardless of who they love or how they identify.”

“We will not go back,” Schiff added Wednesday in his post, responding to an ABC News article about Tuesday evening’s clash. “We will not apologize for celebrating the strength and the diversity of our LGBTQ community.”

The demonstrations erupted late Tuesday outside a meeting of the Glendale Unified School District board, which had been voting on a resolution to recognize June as LGBTQ Pride Month, something the district has done for the past five consecutive years, according to The Associated Press.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered in the parking lot of the school district’s headquarters in Southern California, split between those who support or oppose lessons about LGBTQ people and history in public school classrooms.

Members of the Glendale Police Department were present throughout the protest to “ensure public safety and facilitate peaceful demonstrations,” the department said Wednesday.

But, a physical altercation over the proposed Pride Month resolution broke out regardless, resulting in three arrests.

