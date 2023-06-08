trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Dems accuse GOP’s FBI witness of lying to Congress, refer matter to Garland

by Julia Shapero - 06/08/23 6:43 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/08/23 6:43 PM ET

House Democrats on Thursday accused a suspended FBI agent witness, who was put forward by their Republican colleagues as a whistleblower, of lying to Congress last month and referred the matter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Garret O’Boyle testified before the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government alongside two other FBI agents, who Republicans alleged had their security clearances revoked or suspended for espousing conservative views.

During the hearing and a previous interview with the House Judiciary Committee, O’Boyle said the FBI suspended his security clearance for making unauthorized disclosures to the media, allegations he repeatedly denied.

However, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) said in Thursday’s letter that O’Boyle’s testimony was contradicted by that of Jennifer Moore, the head of the FBI’s Human Resources Branch, who signed the letter notifying O’Boyle of the suspension.

The September letter said O’Boyle’s security clearance had been suspended because of “allegations you may have misused FBI information technology systems and records.”

Moore told the panel her department received a referral from the FBI’s Insider Threat Office, which had determined that O’Boyle had leaked information about a criminal investigation to Project Veritas that “compromised the case.”

Nadler and Plaskett alleged on Thursday that the September notification letter and Moore’s testimony “directly contradicts” O’Boyle’s explanation for being suspended, as well as his denials that he leaked information before his suspension.

“In fact, the testimony provided by EAD Moore makes clear that Mr. O’Boyle was automatically referred to the Security Division after the FBI’s Insider Threat Office determined that he had unlawfully removed sensitive information from an FBI computer,” they said. 

“Subsequent to that, the FBI determined that Mr. O’Boyle had in fact leaked that sensitive information, jeopardizing the safety of his fellow agents and compromising a criminal case,” Nadler and Plaskett added.

The pair of Democrats called for Garland to investigate whether O’Boyle lied to Congress and committed perjury over his remarks.

“Democrats are so desperate to distract from Justice Department wrongdoing that they’re willing to embarrass themselves with frivolous attacks on brave FBI whistleblowers,” said Russell Dye, a spokesperson for the weaponization subcommittee, in a statement to NBC News. “Garret O’Boyle is a proud veteran and experienced law-enforcement officer who has served our nation with honor and distinction. His only crime was speaking out about FBI abuses, and because he exercised his conscience, shameless Democrats now seek to smear his name.”

Tags FBI House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler Stacey Plaskett Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  2. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  3. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  4. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  5. Here’s what we know about the 7 counts Trump is facing in classified ...
  6. Dems accuse GOP’s FBI witness of lying to Congress, refer matter to Garland
  7. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  8. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  9. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  10. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  11. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  12. Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify ‘secret information’: CNN
  13. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  14. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  15. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  16. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
  17. Texas developer linked to Ken Paxton impeachment arrested by FBI
  18. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
Load more

Video

See all Video