trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy says Trump indictment will ‘disrupt the nation’

by Jared Gans - 06/09/23 4:56 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/09/23 4:56 PM ET

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said the federal indictment of former President Trump will “disrupt the nation,” arguing that it violates the principle of equal justice under the law. 

McCarthy said in an interview with Fox News on Friday that other public officials, like President Biden, also possessed documents they should not, but the other officials are not facing charges like Trump is. 

“This is going to disrupt this nation because it goes to the core of equal justice for all, which is not being seen today. And we’re not going to stand for it,” he said. 

Trump has been charged with 37 counts for his actions, including 31 on the willful retention of national defense information. He is also facing charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, a scheme to conceal and making false statements and representations, among others. 

More Trump indictment coverage from The Hill

Trump and his allies have denounced the investigation as politically motivated, and the former president has asserted he is innocent. He has also referenced the documents that were found at Biden’s home and office that were turned over to the FBI. 

A special counsel is conducting an investigation into the Biden documents that were found.

McCarthy said he has spoken to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) on what they can do to ensure “equal justice.” He said Steven D’Antuono, a former assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington, D.C., field office who opposed the surprise search of Mar-a-Lago the FBI conducted in August, testified before the Judiciary Committee and revealed the investigation was conducted improperly. 

“When you learn of some of the things that he had said of how this investigation was carried out, you’ll see then that this judgment is wrong by this DOJ, that they treated President Trump differently than they treat others, and it didn’t have to be this way,” McCarthy said. 

Sign up for the latest from The Hill here

Special counsel Jack Smith, who has overseen the investigation into Trump, defended the FBI and Justice Department’s conduct during remarks Friday. 

“The prosecutors in my office are among the most talented and experienced in the Department of Justice. They have investigated this case hewing to the highest ethical standards, and they will continue to do so as this case proceeds,” he said.

Tags Donald Trump equal justice indictment Jack Smith James Comer Jim Jordan Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Mar-a-Lago Trump classified documents

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  2. Five major revelations from Trump’s federal indictment
  3. Trump indicted on 37 counts in Mar-a-Lago case
  4. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  5. Jack Smith highlights ‘the scope and the gravity’ of charges against Trump
  6. Trump rages on social media after 37-count indictment unsealed
  7. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  8. READ: Trump indictment in classified documents case
  9. Watch live: Special counsel in Trump documents case delivers first remarks
  10. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  11. Trump shakes up legal team in documents case after indictment
  12. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  13. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  14. McCarthy says Trump indictment will ‘disrupt the nation’
  15. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  16. Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon assigned to his documents case
  17. Hillary Clinton responds to Trump indictment with ‘But Her Emails’ merch ...
  18. Special counsel to make first remarks on Trump indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video