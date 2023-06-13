Dem leader: ‘Blows our mind’ that Republicans still protect Trump

Just hours before former President Trump’s arraignment, the head of the House Democratic Caucus expressed disbelief that Republicans on Capitol Hill would continue to support the front-runner for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination, even as the formal allegations against him pile up.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) noted that more than 50 GOP lawmakers have already endorsed Trump’s presidential bid in 2024, calling it a “troubling” development, particularly in light of Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“The allegations are incredibly troubling. And the fact that House Republicans continue to try to come to his rescue just blows our mind, quite honestly,” Aguilar said during a press briefing in the Capitol. “And it stems from the fact that this is the leader of their party. They — lock, stock and barrel — will follow what the former president says.”

Aguilar singled out one Republican lawmaker by name: Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.), who had tweeted a cryptic message last week urging people to “buckle up.”

“This is a perimeter probe from the oppressors. Hold. rPOTUS has this,” Higgins tweeted. “Buckle up. 1/50K know your bridges. Rock steady calm. That is all.”

Aguilar said Higgins “basically tells folks to stand back and stand by” — a reference to Trump’s message to the Proud Boys, a far-right militia group, heading into the 2020 election.

“For those of us who were in the chamber on Jan. 6, we view this from a very dangerous perspective,” Aguilar said. “But there is a rule of law.”

“The former president will be held to that standard — there is a process for this,” he continued. “He will be treated like any other defendant and given his opportunity to make his case in court.”