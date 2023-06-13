trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Dem leader: ‘Blows our mind’ that Republicans still protect Trump

by Mike Lillis - 06/13/23 12:57 PM ET
by Mike Lillis - 06/13/23 12:57 PM ET
Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) addresses reporters after a closed-door House Democratic Caucus meeting on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Just hours before former President Trump’s arraignment, the head of the House Democratic Caucus expressed disbelief that Republicans on Capitol Hill would continue to support the front-runner for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination, even as the formal allegations against him pile up.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) noted that more than 50 GOP lawmakers have already endorsed Trump’s presidential bid in 2024, calling it a “troubling” development, particularly in light of Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. 

“The allegations are incredibly troubling. And the fact that House Republicans continue to try to come to his rescue just blows our mind, quite honestly,” Aguilar said during a press briefing in the Capitol. “And it stems from the fact that this is the leader of their party. They — lock, stock and barrel — will follow what the former president says.”

Aguilar singled out one Republican lawmaker by name: Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.), who had tweeted a cryptic message last week urging people to “buckle up.” 

“This is a perimeter probe from the oppressors. Hold. rPOTUS has this,” Higgins tweeted. “Buckle up. 1/50K know your bridges. Rock steady calm. That is all.”

Aguilar said Higgins “basically tells folks to stand back and stand by” — a reference to Trump’s message to the Proud Boys, a far-right militia group, heading into the 2020 election. 

“For those of us who were in the chamber on Jan. 6, we view this from a very dangerous perspective,” Aguilar said. “But there is a rule of law.” 

“The former president will be held to that standard — there is a process for this,” he continued. “He will be treated like any other defendant and given his opportunity to make his case in court.”

Tags Clay Higgins Donald Trump House Democratic Caucus House Republicans Pete Aguilar

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  2. Democratic leader accuses McCarthy of reneging on budget deal with Biden
  3. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  4. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  5. Trump stops in Little Havana after pleading not guilty in documents case: live ...
  6. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  7. GOP lawmaker drops f-bomb as moderates bash conservatives over revolt: ‘A ...
  8. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  9. How Biden’s big investments spurred a factory boom
  10. Democrats raise concerns about Trump-appointed judge handling documents case 
  11. Trump stops at popular Cuban restaurant after pleading not guilty: ‘Food for ...
  12. Trump ordered to not speak with Walt Nauta, witnesses about documents ...
  13. Stephanie Grisham on Trump indictment: ‘He’s absolutely dejected’
  14. Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents indictment
  15. Trump calls special counsel ‘thug’ and ‘Trump hater’ hours before court ...
  16. Fox News mistakenly ID’s Trump aide as Melania during courthouse arrival 
  17. CNN’s Jake Tapper reacts to Trump attorney statement: ‘That’s a lot of ...
  18. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
Load more

Video

See all Video