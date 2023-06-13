trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’

by Jared Gans - 06/13/23 2:46 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/13/23 2:46 PM ET

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) said he would not support a convicted felon for president as former President Trump faces an arraignment on federal charges over his alleged mishandling of classified and sensitive documents after his administration ended. 

Buck told CNN’s Dana Bash in an interview on Tuesday that the public will need to see how the evidence for the case against Trump is presented and what Trump’s defense is, but he would not “feel comfortable” supporting someone who has been convicted of a felony for president. 

“If he is convicted of these charges of mishandling this information, of knowingly concealing his actions, I don’t think, I certainly won’t support a convicted felon for the White House,” he said. 

Buck’s comment comes as Trump is set to make his first appearance in federal court in Miami after being indicted on 37 counts related to his keeping classified and sensitive documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla. 

Most of the charges Trump is facing are for willful retention of national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act. Other counts he is facing include conspiracy to obstruct justice, concealing a document in a federal investigation and making false statements and representations. 

Republicans have been somewhat split in their reactions to Trump’s indictment in the days following the news that he would become the first former president to be charged with federal crimes. Some have criticized Trump’s conduct in allegedly keeping the documents in various places around Mar-a-Lago like a bathroom, while others have accused the Justice Department of political motivation in going after Trump. 

Buck noted comments Trump previously made during the 2016 presidential election accusing his Democratic rival, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, of being unfit for office because of her handling of emails that contained classified information on a private server. 

“So I think his words will set the standard that America will look at in determining whether he is fit for president,” he said. 

Buck said he believes the charges against Trump are “very serious” and that special counsel Jack Smith, who has been overseeing the probe into Trump, included a lot of detail to explain to the country why indicting him was necessary.

Tags Donald Trump Hillary Clinton Jack Smith Ken Buck Mar-a-Lago documents Trump Documents Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  2. Democratic leader accuses McCarthy of reneging on budget deal with Biden
  3. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  4. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  5. Trump stops in Little Havana after pleading not guilty in documents case: live ...
  6. GOP lawmaker drops f-bomb as moderates bash conservatives over revolt: ‘A ...
  7. How Biden’s big investments spurred a factory boom
  8. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  9. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  10. Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents indictment
  11. Trump calls special counsel ‘thug’ and ‘Trump hater’ hours before court ...
  12. Stephanie Grisham on Trump indictment: ‘He’s absolutely dejected’
  13. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  14. Democrats raise concerns about Trump-appointed judge handling documents case 
  15. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  16. Fox News mistakenly ID’s Trump aide as Melania during courthouse arrival 
  17. McConnell, GOP allies steer clear of defending Trump on indictment
  18. Who is Todd Blanche, the lawyer defending Trump as he heads to court?
Load more

Video

See all Video