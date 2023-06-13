House Freedom Caucus gets two new members in wake of revolt

The House Freedom Caucus has picked up two new members in the wake of a nearly weeklong revolt that brought floor action to a halt.

Reps. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.) and Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) have joined the conservative caucus, two sources told The Hill. The new additions to the caucus were first reported by Politico on Tuesday.

Hard-line conservatives spent the last week blocking legislation from advancing to the House floor in protest of the debt ceiling deal struck by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden.

The deal, which passed with bipartisan support in both chambers earlier this month, suspended the debt limit until January 2025 in exchange for limited spending cuts.

The hard-liners agreed to end their blockade on Monday night, amid talks with McCarthy to grant the members greater power and rein in deficit spending in the future.

However, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) warned that the group could hold the floor hostage again as soon as next week if their demands are not met.

Emily Brooks contributed to this report.