trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

House Freedom Caucus gets two new members in wake of revolt

by Julia Shapero - 06/13/23 5:09 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/13/23 5:09 PM ET
Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.) addresses reporters after a closed-door House Republican conference meeting on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Greg Nash
Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.) addresses reporters after a closed-door House Republican conference meeting on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

The House Freedom Caucus has picked up two new members in the wake of a nearly weeklong revolt that brought floor action to a halt.

Reps. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.) and Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) have joined the conservative caucus, two sources told The Hill. The new additions to the caucus were first reported by Politico on Tuesday.

Hard-line conservatives spent the last week blocking legislation from advancing to the House floor in protest of the debt ceiling deal struck by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden.

The deal, which passed with bipartisan support in both chambers earlier this month, suspended the debt limit until January 2025 in exchange for limited spending cuts.

The hard-liners agreed to end their blockade on Monday night, amid talks with McCarthy to grant the members greater power and rein in deficit spending in the future.

However, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) warned that the group could hold the floor hostage again as soon as next week if their demands are not met.

Emily Brooks contributed to this report.

Tags Diana Harshbarger Eric Burlison Eric Burlison House Freedom Caucus Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Matt Gaetz

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  2. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  3. Democratic leader accuses McCarthy of reneging on budget deal with Biden
  4. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  5. Democrats raise concerns about Trump-appointed judge handling documents case 
  6. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  7. Trump leaves Miami after pleading not guilty in documents case: live updates
  8. GOP lawmaker drops f-bomb as moderates bash conservatives over revolt: ‘A ...
  9. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  10. How Biden’s big investments spurred a factory boom
  11. Trump stops at popular Cuban restaurant after pleading not guilty: ‘Food for ...
  12. Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents indictment
  13. Trump ordered to not speak with Walt Nauta, witnesses about documents ...
  14. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  15. Trump calls special counsel ‘thug’ and ‘Trump hater’ hours before court ...
  16. Student loan payments due in October after years-long pause
  17. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  18. McConnell, GOP allies steer clear of defending Trump on indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video