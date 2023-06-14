trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Schiff ‘flattered’ by censure resolution, says GOP trying to distract from Trump legal problems

by Julia Shapero - 06/14/23 11:28 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/14/23 11:28 AM ET
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) speaks during a House Jan. 6 committee business meeting on Monday, December 19, 2022 to vote on criminal referrals and give a final presentation prior to releasing their report.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Wednesday that he is “flattered” by a Republican push to censure him, suggesting that the resolution was driven by hopes of distracting from former President Trump’s legal woes.

“This is really an effort at the end of the day to distract from Donald Trump’s legal problems, to gratify Donald Trump by going after someone they feel was his most effective adversary,” Schiff said on “CNN This Morning.”

“I’m flattered by it,” he continued. “But the fact that Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy [R-Calif.] would take up this MAGA resolution when we have so many pressing challenges before the country is really a terrible abuse of House resources.”

Schiff also accused his Republican colleagues of bringing forward the censure resolution as retaliation for his leading the first impeachment inquiry into the former president.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), who first introduced the censure measure late last month, called it to the floor Tuesday — the same day that Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified materials.

While Democrats could make a procedural motion to table the measure — which would effectively kill it — that would require a majority vote. The office of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (Mass.) said the House is expected to hold a procedural vote related to the resolution Wednesday.

Luna’s resolution centers on Schiff’s previous allegations of collusion between Trump’s team and Russia, declaring them “falsehoods” and claiming that the congressman “purposely deceived his Committee, Congress, and the American people.”

Tags Adam Schiff Anna Paulina Luna censure Donald Trump Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News issues statement on chyron calling Biden ‘wannabe dictator’
  2. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  3. Chris Cuomo, Byron Donalds clash over Trump indictment
  4. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  5. Virginia 1st-grade teacher who was shot by student was fired, attorney says
  6. John Kelly: Trump is ‘scared s—less’
  7. RFK Jr.’s success leaves progressives pining for competitive primary
  8. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  9. GOP fears Trump legal woes will boomerang on them 
  10. House to consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  11. Leader says Belarus now has Russian nuclear weapons, wouldn’t hesitate to use ...
  12. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  13. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  14. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  15. White House takes dig at Fox News over ‘dictator’ chyron
  16. Democrats fume as House GOP plans steep spending cuts despite debt ceiling deal
  17. Student loan payments due in October after years-long pause
  18. Pence says he ‘can’t defend’ allegations in Trump indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video