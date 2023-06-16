trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Trump slams Republicans who voted to block censure resolution against Schiff

by Jared Gans - 06/16/23 10:59 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/16/23 10:59 PM ET

Former President Trump slammed the House Republicans who voted with Democrats to block the resolution that would have censured Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.). 

Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday that any Republican who opposed the censure resolution should face a primary challenge for the GOP nomination for their next election. 

“Any Republican voting against his CENSURE, or worse, should immediately be primaried. There are plenty of great candidates out there,” he said. 

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) introduced the resolution last month and brought it to the floor as a privileged resolution on Tuesday, requiring the House to take action on it. But Democrats were able to successfully pass a motion to table the resolution with 20 Republicans joining them, effectively stopping it from proceeding. 

“Anna Paulina Luna is a STAR,” Trump wrote on Friday, adding “She never gives up, especially in holding total lowlifes like Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff responsible for their lies, deceit, deception, and actually putting our Country at great risk…”

Schiff has received widespread criticism from many in the GOP over his role as one of the leaders of the first impeachment inquiry against Trump. Schiff was serving as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee at the time. 

He also led Democratic accusations that the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russia. 

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) blocked Schiff from serving on the Intelligence Committee in January, accusing him of lying about Trump’s ties to Russia. 

The censure resolution included a nonbinding clause stating that if the House Ethics Committee found that Schiff “lied, made misrepresentations, and abused sensitive information,” he should be fined $16 million. Luna said the amount if half the cost of the investigation into the relationship between the Trump campaign and Russia. 

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), one of the 20 who voted against the resolution, said he opposed the effort because of the fine, arguing it violates the Constitution. 

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), the current chairman of the Intelligence Committee, was also one of the GOP “no” votes. 

Luna is planning to try to bring the censure resolution up again with the recommended $16 million fine removed from the text, Axios reported. At least a couple of the Republicans who voted against the resolution could switch their votes to be in favor without the fine included. 

Schiff said after the resolution was tabled that he was “flattered” by the censure attempt, saying that it is only an effort to distract from Trump’s ongoing legal challenges. 

He tweeted on Wednesday that Luna told him that she is filing another censure resolution next week that will pass. 

“They aren’t giving up. But I’ve got news: neither am I,” he said.

Tags Adam Schiff Anna Paulina Luna censure Donald Trump Kevin McCarthy Mike Turner Primary Thomas Massie

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  2. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  3. Tim Scott fires back at Obama over race remarks
  4. Trump slams Republicans who voted to block censure resolution against Schiff
  5. Report of discriminatory policing in Minneapolis ‘unsurprising,’ says ...
  6. Trump attorney who left classified documents defense departs another Trump case
  7. Scarborough says he thinks Trump kept documents to make deals: ‘This is all ...
  8. Zelensky: Ukrainian loss could force US to choose between ‘collapse of ...
  9. American Medical Association says use of BMI metric on its own has done ...
  10. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  11. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  12. GOP, Grassley dig for dirt on Biden amid Trump indictment furor  
  13. Transgender activist apologizes for going topless at the White House
  14. Trump fires back at Kelly after ‘scared s—less’ remarks
  15. Ukraine’s counteroffensive so far: steady gains, heavy losses
  16. New theory of Earth’s rapid creation makes alien life more likely: study
  17. Republicans play offense on student loans ahead of SCOTUS decision
  18. Trump beats Biden by 6 points in 2024 matchup: poll
Load more

Video

See all Video