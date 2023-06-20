trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

House Oversight chairman vows to keep investigating Hunter Biden despite ‘sweetheart plea deal’

by Julia Shapero - 06/20/23 11:31 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/20/23 11:31 AM ET

House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) vowed Tuesday to continue investigating Hunter Biden despite his plea deal with federal prosecutors.

“These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation,” Comer said in a statement. “We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed.”

The president’s son reached a deal to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and has agreed to enter a pretrial diversion program over a separate charge for illegally possessing a firearm while addicted to a controlled substance, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

“Let’s be clear: the Department of Justice’s charges against President Biden’s son Hunter reveal a two-tiered system of justice,” Comer added. “Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery.”

Republican lawmakers have repeatedly accused federal law enforcement agencies of targeting conservatives in a “two-tiered system of justice” in recent weeks, after former President Trump was indicted on 37 counts related to his handling of classified materials. 

Trump voiced similar grievances on Tuesday, suggesting the Justice Department gave Hunter Biden a “mere ‘traffic ticket.’”

Tags Donald Trump House Oversight Committee Hunter Biden James Comer Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  2. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter guilty plea deal
  3. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  4. Judge sets Aug. 14 trial date for Trump documents case
  5. Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal with feds
  6. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  7. House Oversight chairman vows to keep investigating Hunter Biden despite ...
  8. Brit Hume: Trump defense of taking documents ‘incoherent’
  9. Trump lead over GOP field slips after federal indictment: poll
  10. Trump compares Hunter Biden charges to ‘traffic ticket’
  11. Trump, Fox’s Bret Baier spar over former president’s 2020 election claims 
  12. Supreme Court won’t hear Christian college’s challenge to Biden ban on ...
  13. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  14. Watch live: Coast Guard gives update on search for lost tourist sub 
  15. Trump rips Quinnipiac, Fox News over poll 
  16. Bill Barr: Republicans need to ‘come to grips’ with ‘hard truths’ about ...
  17. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  18. Howard Stern says Trump ‘psychologically’ attached to classified ...
Load more

Video

See all Video