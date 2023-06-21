trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Pelosi: GOP has turned House into ‘puppet show’

by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/21/23 4:38 PM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/21/23 4:38 PM ET
Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
Annabelle Gordon
Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is seen in the House Chamber for the final vote on the The Lower Energy Costs Act at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) accused Republicans of turning the House of Representatives “into a puppet show” during debate for a resolution to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) Wednesday.

House Republicans are expected to vote to censure Schiff for his handling of investigations into former President Trump. The first attempt to censure the California Democrat failed last week, when 20 Republicans joined Democrats to block the resolution. 

A revised version of the resolution, however, cleared a procedural hurdle Wednesday, when Republicans rejected Democrats’ motion to table the resolution on party lines, 218-208. A final vote on the measure is teed up for later Wednesday. 

“Today we are on the floor of the House, where the other side has turned this body, this chamber – where slavery was abolished, where Medicare and social security and everything were instituted – they’ve turned it into a puppet show. A puppet show,” Pelosi said on the floor of the House during debate Wednesday. 

“And you know what?” Pelosi added. “The puppeteer, Donald Trump, is shining a light on the strings. You look miserable.” 

Pelosi, former House Speaker, has long championed Schiff and has endorsed Schiff’s bid for the competitive Senate seat in California.

On the floor of the House, Pelosi called Schiff “one of the greatest members” of the body. 

“The only advantage to all of this is that instead of reversing what we did on the [Inflation Reduction Act] to save the planet, or reverse what we did to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, you’re wasting time,” Pelosi said.

Tags Adam Schiff censure vote Nancy Pelosi

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  2. Republicans bash Boebert for forcing Biden impeachment vote: ‘Frivolous’
  3. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  4. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  5. An ‘average’ American income may no longer cut it
  6. DeSantis films ad in ‘collapsed’ San Francisco amid Newsom attack
  7. McConnell: Democrats should ‘stay out’ of Supreme Court’s business 
  8. Both parties hear what they want to hear during rare Durham public hearing
  9. House advances Schiff censure resolution, teeing up final vote
  10. Teamsters strike with UPS could snarl commerce as labor flexes muscle
  11. Watch live: John Durham testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  12. A lawsuit waiting to happen: ESG violates fiduciary duty
  13. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  14. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
  15. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  16. What to know about the loan servicer at the center of the Supreme Court student ...
  17. Partisan divide on student loan solutions about to get louder
  18. Judge orders unsealing of Santos’s bond sponsor names Thursday
Load more

Video

See all Video