House

NY Democrat on Schiff censure resolution: ‘You are the party of George Santos’

by Julia Shapero - 06/21/23 5:32 PM ET
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) criticized House Republicans on Wednesday over their resolution to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), pointing to their lack of action against embattled Republican Rep. George Santos (N.Y.).  

“One of my colleagues says, ‘We will hold members accountable.’ You are the party of George Santos. Who are you holding accountable?” Goldman said during debate on the censure measure on the House floor.

“The guy is an alleged and acknowledged liar and indicted, and you protect him every day,” he continued. “Don’t lecture us with your projection and your defense of Donald Trump. It’s pathetic, and it’s beneath you and it’s beneath this body.”

Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 criminal charges last month for misleading donors, fraudulently receiving unemployment benefits and lying on financial disclosures.

The New York Republican previously admitted to embellishing his resume on the campaign trail, falsely claiming to have graduated from Baruch College and worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

The resolution to censure Schiff is expected to come to a final vote Wednesday evening, after overcoming a procedural hurdle earlier in the day. 

A previous effort to censure the California Democrat for his handling of investigations into former President Trump was blocked last week, after 20 Republicans joined Democrats in voting to table the motion.

However, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), who is leading the push, made several changes to the censure resolution and said she now has enough votes to secure its approval.

