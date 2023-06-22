House Democrats push to restore limited proxy voting 

A group of House Democrats is pushing to restore proxy voting for serious medical conditions after the House GOP eliminated the process this year.

The push is being spearheaded by Rep. Deborah Ross (D-N.C.), alongside Reps. Linda Sanchez (D-Calif.), Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). The group on Thursday introduced the amendment to the House rules, which would allow members to proxy vote if they, their spouse or any of their dependents is experiencing a serious medical condition, which can include a pregnancy-related issue.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, House Democrats amended the House rules to allow proxy voting, meaning members of Congress could cast votes when they were not physically present. The rule, despite Republican pushback, continued to be extended through the 117th Congress; it was eliminated this year by the GOP-led House.

This proposal comes as many members of Congress have had to miss votes due to illness or family medical concerns. Ross said she did not have the opportunity to vote by proxy this past year when she tested positive for COVID-19 last month, prompting her to miss the debt ceiling agreement vote.

Ross also told Roll Call that she missed votes in April for two weeks after her husband went into cardiac arrest and needed to be hospitalized. Under the introduced amendment, members would be allowed to vote by proxy and also attend committee meetings virtually if they or their spouse was experiencing a serious medical condition.

“We should allow any Member of Congress – Democrat or Republican – who is either experiencing a serious medical condition or is caring for a loved one with significant health issues to cast proxy votes in the House and in committee,” she said in a statement.

Raskin, who recently underwent treatment for cancer, said in a statement that a “good faith restoration of proxy voting would empower Representatives to advance the priorities of their constituents even through serious medical diagnoses.”

Sanchez said the current House rules “weren’t written with expecting parents in mind,” noting that she was one of eight women in the nation’s history to give birth while serving as a member of Congress.

“This amendment would allow Members who are expecting a child or experiencing serious medical conditions to focus on their health and families while fulfilling their obligations to their constituents,” she said in a statement.