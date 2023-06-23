trending:

House

Boebert dodges Hannity question on Greene spat: ‘Marjorie is not my enemy’

by Julia Shapero - 06/23/23 8:25 AM ET
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) arrives for a vote at the Capitol on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Thursday dodged a question from Fox News host Sean Hannity after a recent spat with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

“Sean, I did not put my life on pause and leave my four boys and my now grandson to come here and just get in spats with people,” Boebert said. “I came here to legislate and to be effective for Coloradans, Coloradans who are suffering from the Democrats’ policy.” 

“Marjorie is not my enemy,” she continued. “Joe Biden’s policy, the Democrats, that is my enemy that I am combating right now.”

Greene reportedly called Boebert a “little bitch” on the House floor on Wednesday over the Colorado Republican’s recent push to force a vote on impeaching President Biden, according to The Daily Beast. 

The Georgia Republican, who later confirmed the exchange, accused Boebert of copying her own articles of impeachment against Biden, noting that she has previously donated to and defended the congresswoman.

“I have defended her when she’s been attacked,” Greene told reporters. “She and I have virtually the same voting record. We’re both members of the House Freedom Caucus. We should be natural allies. But for some reason, she has a great skill and talent for making most people here not like her. And so, it’s her issue.”

House Republicans voted to punt Boebert’s impeachment resolution to the Judiciary and Homeland Security committees on Thursday, at least temporarily avoiding a vote that threatened to split the party.

