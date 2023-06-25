trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Pelosi: ‘Shameful’ that Alito, Thomas so ‘cavalier’ about ethics

by Lauren Sforza - 06/25/23 2:48 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 06/25/23 2:48 PM ET
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Cali.)
Tierney L. Cross
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Cali.) speaks during a press conference concerning gun violence legislation at the Capitol on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday that it was “shameful” that Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas are so “cavalier” about ethics.

“Well, I think they have the opportunity to write some ethics rules for themselves. And that’s what the chief justice said we can do it ourselves. I see no action being taken there. But nonetheless, that’s what they say,” she said on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

“But I give credit to Senator [Sheldon] Whitehouse (D-R.I.), with the majority in the Senate, he is able to point out what needs to be done to have integrity on the court. Integrity on the court. It’s shameful how Thomas, Justice Thomas and Justice Alito, have been so cavalier about their violations,” she added.

When asked what reforms could be taken in response to recent reporting, Pelosi also said there should be term limits for the justices and additional ethics rules they should follow.

Pelosi’s comments on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki” come as Alito and Thomas are facing intensifying scrutiny over allegations of ethical misconduct. Alito became the latest justice to face criticism over such conduct last week, after he admitted in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that he accepted a seat on the private plane paid for by billionaire hedge fund owner Paul Singer, who is a major GOP donor.

He also admitted in the op-ed, which was published ahead of a ProPublica report on the incident, to later participating in several cases where a subsidiary of Singer’s fund was a party.

Thomas has also been facing criticism after a ProPublica report found that Harlan Crow, who has donated millions to conservative causes, paid for the justice to join multiple vacations of his, including trips on Harlan’s private jet and 162-foot yacht.

Tags Clarence Thomas Clarence Thomas harlan crow Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Paul Singer Samuel Alito Samuel Alito

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republican says Trump should not have kept classified documents
  2. Who is lying? Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers?
  3. Trump’s vulnerability on crime may have been exposed in Fox interview
  4. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  5. The three Democrats (not Biden or Harris) Republicans fear most in ’24
  6. Russian mercenaries’ short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for ...
  7. Christie calls Trump touting his own indictment ‘absurd’ 
  8. Bush-appointed judge slams GOP’s ‘spineless support’ of Trump
  9. Graham says Biden impeachment without due process would be ‘dead on arrival’
  10. Special counsel Jack Smith requests delay in Trump classified documents trial
  11. Petraeus: Prigozhin ‘lost his nerve’ in calling off rebellion
  12. Trump expands lead over GOP field after indictment: poll
  13. Klobuchar blows off criticism of Hunter Biden attending state dinner
  14. Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to ...
  15. McCarthy backs effort to expunge Trump impeachments
  16. Don Lemon opens up two months after CNN ouster: ‘I’m not perfect, no one ...
  17. 19-year-old passenger on Titan submersible was ‘terrified’ to go, family ...
  18. NTSB investigating after worker ‘ingested’ into airplane engine in San ...
Load more

Video

See all Video